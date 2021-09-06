Lifeline says it has run out of private and Government funding, and faces the threat of closure.
The organisation, which takes in ten to 30 calls daily from the despairing and suicidal, is “teetering on the brink of shutting down after 43 years”, a statement from Lifeline said yesterday.
More than 80 per cent of Lifeline’s calls are from those at high risk of suicide. The Covid pandemic has seen a rapid rise in suicidal calls, it noted.
Chair of Lifeline Lucy Gabriel said she is worried that if funding doesn’t come in to keep the services going, the public will not be able to access the critical service.
She said: “Right now, we have no paid staff, no promotions, a handful of volunteers, and can’t afford to call back desperate callers. We don’t generate an income and are dependent on private sector donations and Government.”
Frustrated callers have also vented their feelings at the organisation, making statements like “Why don’t you get off your ass and get the funding, so I don’t have to pay for this call?” and “Do you mean to tell me that the only way a person can get help if they are threatening to jump off a building is if they can afford to pay for the call?” Lifeline stated.
These statements are in reference to callers who used the 220-3636 number which is a paid call, if they cannot get through to the toll-free lines.
Lifeline cannot financially afford to make this number toll-free, as suicidal calls can last up to seven hours, the statement said.
“Lifeline callers to 220-3636 will realise it is not a free call anymore if they are calling from a cellphone. Lifeline does not have the funding to call back. We have a virtual PBX and to ensure that a caller gets a direct response when the 800 numbers are in use, the caller has to call 220 3636...
“This has had serious consequences during the pandemic. It is a constant uphill battle with Government funding and private donations,” it added.
Gabriel said: “We have done all that we can to meet the Ministry of Social Development and Family Services’ demands. Lifeline just does not have what is needed to make it a priority for funding. There is no political advantage to be had from assisting us. Given its focus, first and foremost, on the needs of the despairing and suicidal, we are strictly non-political.”
The sticking point, it seems, is caused by the demand for audited accounts, Gabriel stated.
“We have dealt with this best we can. We addressed this fully in 2018. We submitted audited accounts for four years, 2014 to 2017. We spent six months chasing an auditor and finally got it done.
“We have yet to get the promised subvention. The ministry’s processes move so slowly. We were given a one-time grant in 2019. The ministry has sent its audit staff several times in 2018-2020. We had no adverse reports. We provide the service 24/7 with barely enough to pay the rent and electricity bills for the centre,” Gabriel said.
The request for a subvention can only be submitted to Cabinet if Lifeline supplies audited accounts for 2018 to 2020.
Lifeline is still waiting for a subvention for the previous three years, she stated.
“We don’t have the $15,000 for another audit now and we are still waiting on the subvention from the previous three years when we paid for an audit and received nothing,” a frustrated Gabriel says.
In 2017, calls from the highly suicidal were less than ten per cent. Now it is 80 per cent, the statement said.
The Government would find it difficult to replicate the service because: (a) the highly suicidal need the assurance that the calls are anonymous and confidential; and (b) it would cost at least ten times what Lifeline is requesting as a subvention, it added.
Gabriel said: “We are sorry. We are supplying a 24/7 service without any assistance from the Government. We have neither the political influence nor the funds to expand what we offer. So please do not ring up and cuss us out. Our listeners are there for you at any hour, you can talk for as long as you like, but this is all we have until better can be done.”