Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s announcement on Tuesday that Lake Asphalt has been moved from the Ministry of Energy and put under the Ministry of Works is being condemned by the workers’ union.
The Contractors and General Workers’ Trade Union (CAGWTU) yesterday condemned the use of a PNM public meeting in Diego Martin by Rowley to make public a Cabinet decision on the future of Lake Asphalt of Trinidad and Tobago (1978) Ltd.
“Imagine workers and the union having to hear about the company being placed under another ministry at a PNM public meeting whilst the company’s leadership via the board of directors and the CEO are unable to shed any light on these pronouncements when questioned by the workers,” the union said.
Speaking at the public meeting, the Prime Minister said: “I don’t know if you know that Lake Asphalt, the pitch lake, has a body of workers. It is a State company but it is funded by the Ministry of Finance.
“They had $200 million in the bank but if you keep spending, money going out and nothing coming in, so what happens?
“And of course one of the problems in the country right now is potholes. Yuh know why? You can’t get bitumen to pave the roads. Not being produced here, can’t be imported because of the business model. We are dealing with that.
“The Cabinet has put Lake Asphalt in the Ministry of Works and has put a committee in place with Nidco acting as the operating agency to create a new business model for Lake Asphalt to make it sustainable, to make it profitable, to make it a contributor from the lake and from otherwise.
“What was happening before was that Lake Asphalt was being supported by selling bitumen from Petrotrin. So once the refinery was closed down, all of a sudden the Lake Asphalt company had no revenue stream.
“And of course to pay the workers the Ministry of Finance has to provide every three months a certain amount of millions of dollars. How long can that go on for?
“We are going to fix that and we are going to create something sustainable in the La Brea area for the La Brea people and for the country of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Act of disrespect
The union, in a release yesterday, said it viewed the PM’s announcement as an act of disrespect for the workers representative, who had communicated with the Minister of Energy and Energy Industries, Stuart Young, by letter dated March 8, 2022, and he responded by letter dated March 22, 2022, with no mention being made of this Cabinet decision (to move Lake Asphalt from the ambit of his ministry).
Further, the union said Minister Young indicated that he looked forward to communicating with the union in the not-too-distant future to discuss, as requested, amongst other things, the job security of members and the future viability of Lake Asphalt of Trinidad and Tobago (1978) Ltd.
“Based on the pronouncement at the public meeting, we are unfortunately left to conclude that Minister Young’s response to the union was less than candid, clothed in deception and a clever use of words to play smart with foolishness.
“Further, the union is very concerned that as a key stakeholder in the company, decisions are being made about the future of the company without any consultation with the CAGWTU, which is the recognised majority union for the senior staff, junior staff and hourly/weekly paid workers of the company,” the union stated.
It said the workers at Lake Asphalt had been undergoing severe trauma for quite some time.
“Their job security and their lives are in disarray whilst the Government by its actions is showing utter disregard for all the basic principles of industrial relations and good and proper governance and employment practices as it relates to treating with workers’ issues and engagement with the recognised majority union,” it said.
The CAGWTU is calling on the relevant minister with responsibility for Lake Asphalt to immediately engage the union in discussions about the current status of Lake Asphalt, the job security of the workers, payment of ongoing salaries and plans for the future viability and sustainability of the company.