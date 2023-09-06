HTML div
Irwyn Roach

Delivered: Irwyn Roach, principal of Tranquillity Secondary School, displays one of several laptops which he collected at the Ministry of Education yesterday.

Distribution of 8,000 laptop computers to teachers and pupils at several schools started yesterday, the Ministry of Education said in a news release.

Over the last three years, the ministry has distributed a total of 71,000 laptops and tablets to pupils and teachers throughout Trinidad, it added.

The distribution process continues until September 18, during which time principals of more than 500 primary and secondary schools are scheduled to collect devices.

Education Minister Dr Nyan Gadsby-Dolly, speaking on the distribution, said:

“In today’s learning environment a digital device is a necessary tool to support academic success. Digital access is a critical thread in the fabric of Trinidad and Tobago’s educational transformation.”

Parents are reminded that devices are distributed on the basis of passing a means test, which remains accessible on the ministry’s website.

The ministry continues to process requests from parents on an ongoing basis and will provide devices to eligible pupils based on available supplies, it said.

