With hours to go before the 7p.m Friday curfew, Trinidad is seeing traffic jams across the island, and long lines at supermarkets and bakeries.
Separately, there were queues outside WASA payment centres with customers seeking to clear bills ahead of the disconnection exercise that WASA began on Wednesday.
Police advised the public do not require curfew permits for medical emergencies and going to the airport.
On Saturday (public holiday for Labour Day), the curfew begins at 10.02 a.m. and ends at 5 a.m. on Sunday.
On Sunday, it will begin at 10.02 a.m. and end at 5 a.m. on Monday.
In a statement posted to social media the police reminded the public that their Curfew/State of emergency Hotline is to be used to access emergency assistance from the police during curfew hours.
The hotline numbers are: 480-2000/612-3876/684-5730/684-5076/684-5035 and 684-5233.
“Persons who require temporary permits should communicate with the Operational Command Centre, in advance, to have the requisite document prepared in a timely manner,” said the police.
They advised that these permits will not be granted automatically and all requests will be determined on a case by case basis.
“Essential personnel who have been issued permits are also reminded to have their company’s authorisation letter and photo ID on their person at all times when moving around during the curfew hours,” said police.
They also advised that police can stop and verify one’s documents during the curfew period and the public is being asked to comply with this.