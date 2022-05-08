Last rites for joyful Brian

He would have celebrated his fifth birthday yesterday with his loved ones.
Instead, the body of Brian Jagessar was returned to his family’s home in Longdenville, Chaguanas, for his last rites. His mother, Reshma Jagessar, wailed as the coffin decorated with his favourite cartoon characters was placed in the front yard. His younger brothers looked on wide-eyed at the little figure inside, dressed in white.
Brian drowned in a swimming pool in Central Park, Balmain, Couva, where his family had gone to spend the day two Saturdays ago.
Speaking at the funeral service yesterday, Jagessar said her son’s last words were: “I love you, mummy.” She then placed snacks from his party bag and a card she had bought for his birthday.
The 21-year-old mother leaned over her son’s body and caressed his face.
The Express met Brian last year when his grandmother, Kissoondai Camini Jagessar, reached out for help. The mother of nine said the births of eight of her children had not been registered, and they were unable to attend school.
Brian’s mother was the only child who had obtained a birth certificate and a primary school education. But Brian was not going to have the same fate, his mother said.
His teachers described him as diligent and focused. He was a joyful child, always smiling, and was sure to have a bright future, administrator of the Ravine Sable ECCE Centre, Candy Teeluck, said.
Teeluck attended the funeral and placed a red rose in memory of the little boy who had captured her heart.
The funeral service was attended by Brian’s family, friends and classmates, dressed in jerseys bearing photographs of him at the front.
Balloons were placed around the white tent outside the home. It was in that front yard the well-mannered boy had greeted the Express and Minister of Social Development and Family Services Donna Cox last August.
A relative of the child cried out to the nation to comfort his parents instead of judging them.
Brian’s family was preparing to leave the rented pool when he asked his mother for a meal around 5.50 p.m. Jagessar said she returned with the meal and her son was missing. She said seven minutes later he was found at the bottom of the pool. He was pronounced dead at the Couva District Health Facility.
An autopsy confirmed he died from drowning. Brian was laid to rest at the Longdenville Public Cemetery.