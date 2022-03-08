Standing next to his boat-shaped casket, the family of lead diver Fyzal Kurban gave a crisp salute to the man who sacrificed his life to keep his crew breathing while inside a 30-inch diameter pipeline.
And in true captain style, Kurban pushed lone survivor Christopher Boodram through the hole they had been pulled into two Fridays ago.
Boodram, who was rescued three hours later, told his relatives that it was Kurban who shared his oxygen tank with them and helped him to safety.
And that sacrifice, his family said, will help them through the rest of their lives.
Kurban was cremated at the Shore of Peace cremation site yesterday following a Christian funeral service at his Plaisance Park, Pointe-a-Pierre home.
In eulogising her father, Brittany Kurban said he was always connected to the sea, from building boats with his father, to becoming a certified commercial diver.
Kurban’s father, Ramjohn Kurban, was killed in an explosion while working on an offshore barge 37 years ago.
Brittany said, “My dad has been to all corners of Trinidad and throughout the Caribbean. There will never be another person like him. He was impressive, a brilliant mind and his strength. There was nothing he could not do.”
He was a hero to his sons, Nicholas and Michael, who followed in their father’s footsteps becoming divers.
“He was the captain on board the ship. And he lived up to his end as a captain. He was my hero, my idol. He was my everything yes,” Michael Kurban said.
Kurban’s wife, Celisha, wiped away tears as relatives recalled her love story with her husband. “The love they shared as a family is an example for each person who is married today,” a relative said.
The funeral service was attended by Kurban’s family, friends, co-workers and citizens who were touched by the tragedy that had befallen the men —Kurban, Kazim Ali Jr, Yusuf Henry and Rishi Nagassar.
The divers, employed with LMCS Ltd, were conducting underwater maintenance at #36 Sealine riser on Berth 6 at Paria Fuel Trading Co Ltd in the waters off Pointe-a-Pierre when they were sucked into the pipeline.
The bodies of Kurban, Ali and Henry were recovered four days later last Monday. Nagassar’s remains were found last week Thursday.
Autopsies found that the men drowned inside the pipeline.