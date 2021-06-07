The decomposing body of a woman was discovered in her Barataria home on Sunday.
Samantha Williams, 29, was found at her home at Basement Extension, Upper Seventh Avenue, Malick.
A spent shell was discovered in the living room, police said.
A police report said that Williams’ body was discovered by her brother who went to check on her as he had last seen her sometime in April.
He told police that upon approaching the house, he got a foul stench.
He used his key to enter the house and upon approaching the bedroom area he discovered his sister’s body.
Police were contacted and found Williams’ body lying on her back, clad in a white night gown, and in an advanced state of decomposition.
A district medical officer examined the body and it removed to the Forensic Science Centre for an autopsy.
Crime Scene Investigators of the North-Eastern Division retrieved a spent nine-millimetre shell in the living room of the house, in front the bedroom door.
Police said there appeared to be no signs of forced entry.
Responding to the scene were Cpl Hector, PCs Roberts, Bhajan, Salazar, Ali and WPCs Cooper, Solomon and Daniel.
PC Bhajan is continuing investigations.