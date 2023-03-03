Rousillac teen Delina Arnold has gone missing.
Arnold, 17, was last seen at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, wearing her school uniform. She was reported missing to the La Brea police station.
Arnold, of Rousillac Village, Rousillac, is of African descent, brown in complexion, five feet, four inches tall, slim built and has short hair. She was last seen wearing a white shirt with the school’s logo, a black skirt and a pair of black shoes.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts can call the La Brea police station at 648-7444. The police can also be reached at 800-TIPS, 555, 999, 911 or any police station. The information can also be shared on the TTPS App.