A LAVENTILLE man who sexually assaulted his teenaged daughter for almost four years has been charged with 15 criminal offences.
The 41-year-old security guard was charged by WPC Mylan-Bostic of the Port-of-Spain Child Protection Unit.
He was expected to appear before a Port-of-Spain Magistrate on Monday.
The victim, a 17-year-old girl, was accompanied by her aunt to the police station.
The child reported to police that she was sexually assaulted by her father during the period December 2015 to November 2019.
The girl said the attacks occurred at her home.
She later confided in her aunt who reported the claims to the CPU in November 2019.
Following a comprehensive investigation by the CPU, the man was charged with the offences.
The case was supervised by Sgts David and Andrews and Cpl Mc Kain of the CPU.