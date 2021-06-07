A Laventille man was gunned down minutes after the start of curfew on Sunday night.
Kyle Primus, 31, of Sapodilla Trace, Mapps Lands, was found with gunshot wounds to the head.
A police report said that around 7.30 p.m. Primus’ brother, Marcus Primus, was at home when he heard several explosions.
He discovered his brother’s body lying along a trace.
Police were contacted and First Responders Strike Team One and Two, as well as officers of the Port of Spain and Besson Street CIDs, Insps Farrell and Knott, and Port of Spain Task Force.