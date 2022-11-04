Three men were arrested on Wednesday, following an alleged armed robbery in La Romaine.
The men, 41, 26 and 19, all of Laventille, were arrested at the traffic lights at John John, Laventille.
It was around 3 p.m. on Wednesday when the South Operation Command Centre broadcasted a report of a robbery at Sunset Cove, La Romaine, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
Southern Division Criminal Investigations Department (CID) Operations, gave further details as officers were made aware that four male occupants of a silver Aqua motor vehicle were allegedly involved in the incident and all were armed with firearms.
As a result, acting corporal Jaikran at the Command Centre South /Central alerted officers of the Port of Spain Task Force (POSTF) to pay attention to the Beetham Highway, Port of Spain.
Shortly after, while conducting mobile patrols, officers of the POSTF observed the said silver Aqua vehicle and chased after it. The officers intercepted the vehicle at the traffic lights at John John, Laventille, the police's post said.
Three of the men were held and taken to the Besson Street police station. Officers searched the vehicle and allegedly found several of the items which were reported stolen.
Police officers continue the search for the fourth man.