Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh said yesterday he was “a bit embarrassed” to be a member of the Parliament after the Privy Council frowned upon the Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act which had been passed by Parliament.
“And why I was embarrassed because here I was in this body. And that piece of legislation went to the law lords, we were basically admonished,” he said.
He said the Privy Council basically said the Parliament had passed legislation to take away the rights of people to vote, a basic democratic right.
Deyalsingh said when he looked at the legislation, it never crossed his mind that it could lead to such far-reaching consequences.
He said he wondered in what way the Parliament could “get an improvement in this body to prevent things like that from happening in the future”.
He said it was not just the Cabinet to blame, “it was not just the Executive to blame, but all of us shared blame because we were here, all of us in the legislative chamber who allowed the law to go through that could have been challenged and chastised by the majority of judges in the Privy Council”.
Deyalsingh said Parliament emerged historically as the check on the authority of the monarch and still remains a check on Executive overreach.
He said however that the question that had to be asked was if its function was compromised in the present scenario where members of the Executive also perform legislative functions and where members of the Executive are also members of both houses of Parliament.
“They are serving two masters. So we have to see, is there a way we could improve this because we have a fusion of some functions rather than a complete separation of powers,” he said.
Deyalsingh said while presiding officers resigned from their party when elected, the public might still think differently and point fingers because they were chosen by the party in power, by the Government.
He said the presiding officers should be considered as judges to be fully independent and not influenced by politics.
“We have seen in the past that this is so, but we have also had a chequered history sometime ago,” he said.
Disrespect for the Senate
Deyalsingh acknowledged the work of the Parliament in building its institutional strength.
But he also noted there had been several attempts in the past to get the Parliament to introduce legislation for parliamentary autonomy, the last was in April 2018 when there was unanimous agreement in the Senate.
“It is six years.... So sitting here as a parliamentarian, trying to say we have the autonomy.... It doesn’t appear to be so because if after six years, this was not done, it borders on disrespect for a directive from the Senate. It makes a mockery of the work that we are doing here, a mockery of the Senate.... It borders a little bit on Executive disrespect, whatever the reasons,” Deyalsingh said.
He said Parliament should be able to ask for legislation and get it in a timely manner.
“This is parliamentary autonomy for me.... We should have that power (to get legislation),” he said.
Deyalsingh said Parliament should be more involved in the making of legislation.
“Because at the end of the day, we are the legislators and we are getting blamed sometimes for passing bad laws,” he said.
He said the entities involved in law-making should fall under the Parliament, not the Attorney General’s Department, entities such as the Law Reform Commission.
He said this, along with consultation with civic groups, could facilitate laws being “sanitised from any sort of Executive influence”, and laws will be coming to Parliament without persons thinking there is some “ulterior motive” behind the legislation.
Hislop: System not perfect, but working fairly well
Government Senator Laurence Hislop said separation of powers had been sometimes used to create a bogeyman in our governance system.
He said the United National Congress (UNC) always attempts to plant in the minds of the public that there is interference by the Executive in the other arms of the State.
He said the opening line of Kipling’s The Ballad of East and West says, “All east is east and west is west and never the twain shall meet.”
He said the Opposition would have people believe that that is how the Executive, Legislature and Judiciary should operate, and if there is any interweaving, that the system we call democracy would come crashing down upon us.
He said Mark’s call for a bill on parliamentary autonomy within three months would require significant constitutional change.
Noting there was some fusion between the Executive and the Legislature, he said to achieve full parliamentary autonomy would require changes which would affect both the Parliament structure and the entire governance structure.
He said the nature of parliamentary autonomy could vary depending on the specific constitutional arrangement and political culture of the country.
He said the Parliament had been managing its business effectively on its own.
“And, yes, we agreed that there’s always room for improvement, but the Opposition needs to stop crying and needs to stop painting this picture that there is some entity interfering with the operations of the Parliament.
“Stop looking for trouble and drama where there is none,” he said.