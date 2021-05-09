BODY-BUILDING ICON Lawrence "The Beast" Marshall is no more.
The president of the Trinidad and Tobago Bodybuilders Federation (TTBBF)Susana Hadad confirmed that Marshall had died sometime between Saturday night and early Sunday morning.
Marshall, was a former Trinidad & Tobago, Caribbean & Central American (CAC) champion, as well as an IFBB Pro during the early 2000's.
Following in the footsteps of Darrem Charles, Marshall was one of the first bodybuilders from Trinidad and Tobago to turn professional after winning his pro card in the days when Caribbean bodybuilders had to emerge as overall Caribbean and Central American winner to earn a pro card.