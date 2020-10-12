cal

A GUYANESE man, who claimed cocaine was found in his luggage while it was in the care of Caribbean Airlines (CAL), has sued the company.

The New York Post reported over the weekend the allegations of Simeon Wilson. Back in October 2018 Wilson said he travelled from the Cheddi Jagan International Airport in Guyana to JFK Airport in the US. He had spent a week in Guyana where he celebrated his father’s birthday.

A tired Wilson, the lawsuit stated, picked up his bag from JFK’s luggage carousel and was oblivious to a necktie that had been attached to the handle. It was stated that there was not a necktie on his suitcase when it was checked in with CAL at the airport in Guyana.

At the US airport, Wilson, 50, a married father and janitor was stopped by US Customs agents. He was arrested for cocaine weighing 2,000 grammes in two bags in his luggage.

Wilson stated in court documents that he had never touched, handled, sold or seen drugs in his life and he did into put it in his suitcase.

In the lawsuit filed in the Brooklyn Federal Court accusing the airline of negligence, Wilson stated that charges against him were dropped ten weeks later, after it was determined his bag was tampered with while in the sole custody of CAL.

Wilson is seeking damages.

His attorney Amy Robinson stated that Wilson should be compensated.

