Businessman Ishwar Galbaransingh intends to file a malicious prosecution lawsuit against the State after the 2005 charge against him, former Prime Minister Basdeo Panday, Panday's wife Oma Panday and former minister Carlos John was discontinued on Monday.
The four were alleged to have been involved in corruption in the Piarco Airport development.
Speaking to the Express following the discontinuance, Galbaransingh said, "I am glad this has come to an end. It was like a guillotine over my head." he added that his family had been tremendously affected and his businesses encountered loses during the time.
The former prime minister and his wife were accused of receiving £25,000 from John and Galbaransingh as an inducement or reward in relation to the Piarco project.
The matter was set to proceed on Monday before Port of Spain magistrate Adia Mohammed, however, Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard SC appeared and said that the notice of discontinuance had been filed.
He said that key witnesses were unavailable as some had died, and one was an elderly person who lived aboard. Gaspard explained that it had to be considered whether there was fair prospect of conviction in the matter.
Mohammed discharged the matter against the four.
They were charged in 2005 and the enquiry began before magistrate Ejenny Espinet on May 31, 2006. She however resigned from the magistracy in 2018, leaving the enquiry incomplete.
Last year, the State asked for time to receive further instructions from the DPP in the matter but lawyers representing the accused requested that the court discharge their clients. Mohammed adjourned the case.
The Pandays were represented by attorneys Chase Pegus and Justin Phelps, attorney Rajiv Persad appeared on behalf of Galbaransingh while senior counsel Sophia Chote and attorneys Peter Carter and Samantha Ramsaran appeared on behalf of John.