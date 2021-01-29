AN attorney who was sentenced to 19 years’ imprisonment after he was found guilty in 2017 of ordering a hit on his secretary back in 2001, is challenging his conviction for attempted murder.
Yesterday, attorneys representing Joseph Melville, presented submission before Justices Alice Yorke-Soo Hon, Malcolm Holdip and Ronnie Boodoosingh during a virtual hearing at the Appeal Court in an attempt to have the conviction quashed.
Their main ground of contention was that Melville's trial judge, Justice Maria Wilson (now and Appeal Court judge) allowed prosecutors to use the preliminary enquiry testimony of one of the State's main witnesses, Ainsley Alleyne, during the trial.
That witness was one of three people who were allegedly hired by Melville to murder his secretary Patricia Cox, after she threatened to report Melville to Fraud Squad officer for allegedly cashing in on two insurance policies and failed to pay his clients the monies received.
In his submissions, attorney Evans Welch, who appeared on behalf of Melville, said at trial Justice Wilson should not have allowed the tendering of witness Alleyne’s deposition into evidence since the State was unable to prove that a headless corpse that was found prior to the trial was that of Alleyne.
Whenever a witness dies prior to a High Court trial, the State would, in most instances be allowed to tender their deposition (testimony at the preliminary enquiry at the Magistrates’ Court) into evidence at the High Court trial.
In this instance, Welch said the process used by the prosecution to tender the deposition was flawed since the method of proving that a headless body that was found, and supposedly that of Alleyne, after the enquiry, was not followed.
"Without the deposition of Ainsley Alleyne the State would not have a case against the appellant," Welch stated.
Alleyne’s deposition was of the main pieces of evidence the State relied upon during the trial.
Welch also pointed out that his client had won a previous appeal against conviction for the same crime back in 2004.
The prosecutors he said had previously been given chance following the first trial. Those gaps in the prosecution’s evidence he said, were never filled and therefore, Melville’s appeal should be allowed and him made to walk free.
Responding to Welch, State prosecutor Travers Sinanan said Justice Wilson was best placed to decide whether Alleyne's deposition could be used based on the totality of the evidence before her.
"She was in a position to make a proper determination. There was no miscarriage of justice," said Sininan.
Questioned by the judges over whether Melville should be given a second retrial if he is successful in the appeal, Sinanan saud yes as he noted that such a course was necessary in the interest of justice.
Describing the crime as heinous, Sinanan claimed that Cox was targeted by Melville for simply doing her job.
"It was cruel, callous, and obviously meant to arrive at a certain outcome. Thankfully it did not," stated the attorney.
Welch on the other hand disagreed with Sininan’s submissions pointing out it had been almost 20 years since the alleged crime took place.
"He has been through the stress and expense of two trials. There comes a point when enough is enough," Welch stated.
Following submissions from both sides, the three-judge panel reserved their ruling to a date that is yet to be set.
The State’s case was that Melville hired Alleyne, Hilton Winchester and Jason Holder to murder Cox in 2001.
In his deposition, Alleyne claimed that on June 28, 2001, he was approached by Melville, through a mutual friend Holder, and was offered $40,000 to kill Cox.
"He said she (Cox) was talking his business with the police and Fraud Squad was getting close," Alleyne said.
Cox, in her testimony, admitted that she had threatened to report him after she learned that Melville had cashed in two insurance policies and failed to pay them to his client.
Alleyne testified that he, Holder and Winchester got instructions from Melville to drive to and wait by his office at Pembroke Street in Port-of-Spain where Cox would meet them, for what she believed would be a drive to collect legal documents at a client's home.
He said that after Cox got into the car, Winchester drove to Cumberland Hill in St James.
Before reaching the location, Alleyne "locked" Cox's neck while Holder stripped her of her clothes and jewelry.
He admitted to attempting to sexually assault Cox in the car but claimed to have stopped after she said she said she was on her period.
Alleyne said that upon reaching the location, they took Cox out of the car and placed her to sit on a boulder next to a precipice as they pondered how they would kill her as they had no knives or guns.
In her evidence, Cox said she offered the men a larger sum than what Melville was paying for them to save her life.
As the men contemplated the offer, she jumped from the precipice and hiked through a forested area until she found her way to a housing development the next morning before contacting police.
Alleyne said that hours later he and Holder went to Melville's home at Sangre Grande where he told Melville that he strangled Cox with his vest but could not say if she was dead as he and Holder were forced to quickly push her over the precipice as they had noticed a car approaching them.
When Melville was convicted a second time in 2017, he was served with a 19-year sentence for attempting to murder Cox, 14 years for kidnapping her, nine years for conspiring to murder her and four years for assault occasioning actual bodily harm. Melville was only ordered to serve the highest sentence as the sentences were ordered to run concurrently.
Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Tricia Hudlin-Cooper appeared alongside Sinanan for the State.