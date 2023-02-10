Hall of Justice_____use

The Hall of Justice on Knox Street, in Port of Spain.

An attorney has died after falling ill while addressing the court in the Hall of Justice, in Port of Spain.

Former deputy Chief State Solicitor general Neil Byam collapsed while on his legs before Court of Appeal judges Allan Mendonca, Prakash Moosai and Gillian Lucky, shortly before 11a.m. today.

At the time, he was representing a client in an appeal.

In the courtroom was senior cousel Douglas Mendes who helped Byam and lowered him to the floor where attempts were made to resuscitate him.

Byam died shortly after.

In a post on social media, attorney Larry Lalla offered condolences, writing: "In a fair country that rewards merit he would have been made Senior Counsel and our country’s Solicitor General years ago! Condolences to his family."

Attorney Nafeesa Mohammed wrote: "I am now being informed that one of our colleagues who worked for decades as a State Counsel in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs just collapsed and returned to Allah . Neil Byam retired as a Deputy Solicitor General about two years ago.  He was representing the Ministry of Energy this morning before the Court of Appeal when he passed on. I worked with Neil in the early days of his career. I pray that he rests in peace."

Attorney and Senator Jayanti Lutchmdial wrote: "I feel a sense of profound sadness having heard the news of Neil Byam’s passing this morning whilst he was appearing before the Court of Appeal. I met “Byam” as we all called him, when I was an in-service trainee at the Ministry in 2005. He was pleasant, quirky and really smart. In later years as we appeared on opposite sides he was always very respectful, forthright and straightforward with the Court and opposing Counsel, upholding the traditions of the Bar. He gave many years of service to the state (which is no easy task) and I always felt that he was undervalued. I am very sorry for his family’s loss and I pray his soul RIP."

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Holding on to hope

Holding on to hope

THERE were no labour pains or fuss when Danette Pierre was born, and that instant mother-daughter connection keeps Donna Pierre reso­lute that her daughter is alive.

Pierre suspects that almost two weeks since Danette’s disappearance, she may be held captive and needs help to return home to her three children and the rest of the family.

Pierre spoke to the Express on Wednesday as she took care of the last of Danette’s children—a son, aged 22 months.

Soca makes a comeback at the Square

Soca makes a comeback at the Square

BMOBILE in bSquare was back with a bang.

The free, lunchtime concert returned after a six-year hiatus. The last bmobile concert series took place in 2017.

This year, the telecommunications giant treated soca lovers to a one-day concert.

And yesterday, appreciative work­ers, commuters and even young­­sters rushed to Woodford Square, Port of Spain, to secure a spot to enjoy the music by some of this year’s popular artistes like Patch (Roger Joseph), Jadel (Jardine Legere) and V’ghn (Jevaughn John).

Recommended for you