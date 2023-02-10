An attorney has died after falling ill while addressing the court in the Hall of Justice, in Port of Spain.
Former deputy Chief State Solicitor general Neil Byam collapsed while on his legs before Court of Appeal judges Allan Mendonca, Prakash Moosai and Gillian Lucky, shortly before 11a.m. today.
At the time, he was representing a client in an appeal.
In the courtroom was senior cousel Douglas Mendes who helped Byam and lowered him to the floor where attempts were made to resuscitate him.
Byam died shortly after.
In a post on social media, attorney Larry Lalla offered condolences, writing: "In a fair country that rewards merit he would have been made Senior Counsel and our country’s Solicitor General years ago! Condolences to his family."
Attorney Nafeesa Mohammed wrote: "I am now being informed that one of our colleagues who worked for decades as a State Counsel in the Ministry of the Attorney General and Legal Affairs just collapsed and returned to Allah . Neil Byam retired as a Deputy Solicitor General about two years ago. He was representing the Ministry of Energy this morning before the Court of Appeal when he passed on. I worked with Neil in the early days of his career. I pray that he rests in peace."
Attorney and Senator Jayanti Lutchmdial wrote: "I feel a sense of profound sadness having heard the news of Neil Byam’s passing this morning whilst he was appearing before the Court of Appeal. I met “Byam” as we all called him, when I was an in-service trainee at the Ministry in 2005. He was pleasant, quirky and really smart. In later years as we appeared on opposite sides he was always very respectful, forthright and straightforward with the Court and opposing Counsel, upholding the traditions of the Bar. He gave many years of service to the state (which is no easy task) and I always felt that he was undervalued. I am very sorry for his family’s loss and I pray his soul RIP."