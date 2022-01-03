Several leatherback turtles hatched yesterday morning at the Maracas Bay Beach Facility.
According to a press release from UDeCOTT (Urban Development Corporation of T&T), the hatchlings emerged from the sand in the presence of several sea bathers.
The area, however, was being monitored by UDeCOTT’s Facility Maintenance Team, and they were able to immediately cordon off the area.
The team, the release said, encountered no resistance, and sea bathers were “ecstatic” to witness the hatchlings and were fully cooperative in not interfering with their trek back to the sea.
“As the hatchlings began emerging to make their trek to the water, they were carefully monitored and the beloved creatures got to the water unencumbered,” the release read.
Leatherback turtles are named after their shell, which is leather-like rather than hard, like other turtles. They are the largest sea turtle species and also one of the most migratory, often in search of jellyfish, which form much of their diet.
Although their distribution is widespread, numbers of leatherback turtles have seriously declined during the last century. Globally, leatherback status, according to IUCN (Union for Conservation of Nature and Natural Resources), is listed as “vulnerable”, but many sub-populations, such as in the Pacific and Southwest Atlantic, are listed as “critically endangered”.
Trinidad and Tobago represents the nesting site for the largest leatherback turtle population in the Northwest Atlantic and local conservationist roups actively engage to protect the species.