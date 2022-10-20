THE funeral service for Lebanese building designer Elias El Hajaly will take place tomorrow.
The service will be held at St Mary’s RC Church in St James at 9 a.m. and will be followed by a private cremation.
Hajaly, 51, died on October 8 at Port of Spain General Hospital while undergoing treatment for gunshot wounds he suffered on August 13, at The Residence nightclub, One Woodbrook Place.
The incident also claimed the life of businessman Nikhil Luthra, 34, of Pelican Road, Lange Park, Chaguanas.
A third person, Roger Ramdeo, 34, of Princes Town, was also shot and is the lone survivor of the incident.
According to police reports, at about 2 a.m. on August 13, the three friends were in a cabana outside The Residence when a lone gunman climbed a wall and shot at the group seated at a table.
Luthra, Hajaly, and Ramdeo were all shot and taken to St James Medical Complex, where they were treated before being transferred to Port of Spain General.
Luthra, co-owner of Blue Sky Shipping, died while undergoing treatment that morning.