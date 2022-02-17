Legal action has been taken against the Government over the appointment of Patrick Ferreira as chairman of the National Insurance Board (NIB).
Opposition Senator Wade Mark raised a matter on the adjournment of the Senate on Tuesday, saying Ferreira was unfit for office and must be immediately removed or else legal action would be taken.
On Monday, at the United National Congress (UNC) meeting, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said a pre-action protocol letter would be sent to Finance Minister Colm Imbert on Ferreira’s appointment.
“Since that has already occurred, I will confine my remarks to policy,” said Imbert on Tuesday in response to Mark.
Imbert defended Ferreira’s appointment, noting that the UNC in the past appointed persons to the NIB who held other State positions.
He said it was the UNC’s policy to look at the pool of people in the country, and pick a senior businessman who was doing business with the Government.
He said in 1996 the then-NIB chairman was Edward Bailey, appointed by the UNC government.
He said Bailey was also chairman of Maritime Life.
He said the UNC, in another incarnation, appointed Adrian Bharath as NIB chairman.
Bharath, he said, at that time was a director of an insurance company, Trinre.
He added Bharath was also the director of a financial services company.
Imbert said he was googling when Mark was speaking, and found a Guardian article dated 2011, “Central Bank questions Consolidated Insurance brokers”.
He said the complaint was about a brokerage contract for insurance of a townhouse development.
He said there was an argument about an insurance premium for a townhouse development called Point Villas Limited, a 100-unit gated Chaguanas development.
Imbert said CIC was invited by Point Villas Limited along with many other insurance brokers to submit a quote for home owners’ requirements.
The Finance Minister said according to the article, Ferreira said the finalisation of the material policy and its placement was done when he was out of the country and, as such, he played no part in the finalisation of the insurance coverage that was called into question.
Imbert said when the insurance was placed, a fee to be charged to the client was submitted and accepted.
He noted these events all took place on October 21, 2010.
Imbert noted that the article stated that Ferreira returned to Trinidad the following week and met a concluded arrangement which he never negotiated.
Imbert said this article falsifies Mark’s claims about Ferreira.
“I will investigate the matter, Madame President, but the fact of the matter is that successive governments have appointed persons who were eminent citizens of Trinidad and Tobago to serve as directors and chairman of the board of NIB,” he said.
In raising the matter, Mark noted that Ferreira was also a member of National Gas Company (NGC) and National Insurance Property Development Company (Nipdec).
He noted the Guardian 2011 article, where he said an “alarm bell was raised” over CIC by Central Bank.
He noted Ferreira was an executive officer of CIC.
Mark said the Insurance Act was breached by Ferreira, which saw him leaving CIC.
“This gentleman was debarred literally by the Central Bank as managing director of the Consolidated Insurance Company Ltd,” he said.