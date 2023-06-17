A legal secretary was found dead at her workplace on Friday night.
Trisha Ragoonath, 39 of Penal, was found at Roopnarine and Company Law Chambers at Lord Street, San Fernando around 11.20 p.m.
She was last seen doing paper work at the office around 3.30 p.m, according to police reports.
Ragoonath would usually stay back to complete her work and lock herself into the building for security reasons.
Her fiance, a police officer, made several attempts to contact her after 3.30 p.m but was unsuccessful and her relatives informed that she had not returned home from work.
He and Ragoonath's sister went to her workplace where they saw her car. The building was secured and they broke open the front door to gain entry.
Ragoonath was found unresponsive on the ground.
A substance believed to be beet root juice was on her. Vomit was also seen. Her body which bore no visible signs of violence, was taken to the San Fernando Mortuary. A post mortem is expected to be done at the Forensic Sciences Centre.
It was reported by a relative that Ragoonath
had prepared a meal that morning consisting of roti and fry aloo. A bottle of store bought beet root punch was placed in a white plastic bag.
This bag was later found by her desk at work. The punch bottle was empty and the meal partially eaten.
Ragoonath had a history of high blood pressure and, during the past few days, she complained to her fiance that she was experiencing severe migraine headaches.
Officers from the Southern Division including ASP Jaikaran, Inspector Phillip and Sgt Nandlal visited the scene.
Acting Cpl Griffith and constable Latchman of the Homicide Bureau of Investigations were also present on thr scene on Friday night.