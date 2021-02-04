Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said Government must move swiftly to legalise the use of pepper spray, tasers and other non-lethal devices for women and others to protect themselves from criminals.
The former Prime Minister stated that since 2017, she has been calling for the Government to allow women and others to legally use non-lethal devices to defend themselves.
"It is time the Government take the necessary steps to move this forward. It has been close to two years since National Security Minister Stuart Young said the matter was under "careful review", and in that time more women have fallen victims to vicious criminals. The time to act is now," she stated.
Persad-Bissessar also called on the Government to publicly identify and name their "security experts" who have advised against using pepper spray and other non-lethal devices for vulnerable persons, particularly women, to defend themselves against possible criminal attacks.
She asked that Government state the cost of these legal advisers who are against pepper spray and other non-lethal devices for use against would-be criminals.
Persad-Bissessar stated now is not a time for any cheap political points but a time where the Rowley regime should be offering their full support to the protective services to help find kidnap victim Andrea Bharatt.
She stated Government's continued failure to fix problems in the administration of National Security and the Criminal Justice System poses a clear and present danger to the safety and security of the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
Persad-Bissessar said instead of fixing the problems, the Rowley regime is now disgustingly attempting to politicise the issue of crime-fighting.
She criticised Attorney General Faris Al Rawi for his "pathetic attempt" at distraction by bringing up the Bail Bill/law.
Persad-Bissessar stated the time for discussing the Bail Bill/law was in Parliament where the Government and Opposition ventilated their views.
She pointed out that the bail legislation was in place before but did not stem the avalanche of crime nor protected the many crime victims.
Persad-Bissessar stated the Bail bill
does not prevent crimes as same only kicks in after a crime is perpetrated.
Government, she said, has failed to resource our protective services adequately.
Persad-Bissessar said the Prime Minister, Al Rawi and Young must explain why their Government has money to approve contracts to pay millions to the families of Al-Rawi and Young but they cannot find money to adequately resource the protective services to carry out their duty better to protect and serve.
Persad-Bissessar said it is essential to focus on our detection and prosecution rates in the criminal justice system because these rates are abysmally low.
"We must ensure that those who seek to commit evil acts against our women and all citizens cannot hide in society," she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the Rowley regime's continued failure to fix the criminal justice problems in which people can be charged multiple times with no convictions is another example of their failure.
"They are now disgustingly attempting to politicise the issue. As citizens, we must demand that the time between a charge and conviction is faster because that is how victims of crime get justice," she said.