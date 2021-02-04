Candice Riley (fourth from left), the mother of murdered 18 year old Ashanti Riley, was among those who came out to partake in a candlelight vigil in Arima tonight, offering prayers for the safe return of 22 year old Andrea Bharrat who was abducted last Friday.

The vigil and prayer service was organized by the Women's Arm of the United National Congress.

Photo Courtesy: Barataria/San Juan MP, Saddam Hosein.