A bushman from Caura made famous through the Youtube videos chronicling his life, died when his vehicle tumbled off a hillside near his home on Friday.
Baldath Pagoo, 74,was trapped and died in his vehicle when it tumbled 30 feet down the precipice.
It happened along the Caura Royal Road near Pool 2, at around 7.30a.m.
Pagoo, know to most as "Mr Bat" was found in his battered but beloved Toyota Hilux 4x4.
It took fire fighters from the San Juan Fire Station several hours to remove his body.
Mr Bat’s life of the grid was captured in a series of videos by Lyndon Baptiste, a lecturer at SBCS, and the nephew of former editor-in-chief at the Trinidad Express Owen Baptiste.
You can see the videos captured by Lyndon Baptiste here: https://www.youtube.com/c/lyndonbaptiste