THE storied life of retired justice Lennox Deyalsingh has come to an end. He was 97. Deyalsingh succumbed, on Sunday, to complications associated with the Covid-19 virus.
He was the father of Independent Senator Dr Varma Deyalsingh, who told the Express last week about his ailing father.
“I am keeping my prayers he would be one of the oldest survivors of the dreaded disease,” said Deyalsingh.
Retired justice Deyalsingh, who long presided in the civil and criminal courts, was also a national awardee and the chairman of the commission appointed, in 1997, to enquire into the processes involved in the award of contracts for the Piarco Airport expansion project.
The Deyalsingh report, laid in Parliament, found that the procedure was flawed and recommended termination of contracts. Government put a stop to project.
He was also chairman of the CoE into the Elections and Boundaries Commission which held public hearings in 2002.
Once presiding in a High Court matter filed by an association representing the former Caroni (1975) Ltd workers, he ruled that Government had to deliver the remaining plots within six months and accused the Government of dragging its feet on the promise to deliver the land to the workers as part of its VSEP package.
Deyalsingh spent his final days being treated at Medical Associates in Chaguanas, with his family choosing more private settings than the Couva Teaching Hospital where most gravely ill Covid-19 patients are treated.
Deyalsingh, who was awarded the Chaconia Gold medal in 1990, survived his wife Mona.
He attended the national awards, in 2018, when his son Varma was awarded the Humming Bird Gold for rendering loyal and devoted service in the field of medicine and psychiatry.
“He served his country well,” said Varma Deyalsingh. A private funeral will be held today.