A Penal man allegedly committed a midnight burglary at the home of someone he knew has been arrested.
Giddeon Barlo, also known as “Lennyboy” was charged with the offence of burglary.
Barlo was expected to appear before Magistrate Aden Stroude at the Siparia Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday
The 35-year-old labourer from Penal was charged in relation to an incident that occurred on August 10th.
The victim went to sleep around 12.05 am after securing her home in Penal.
Around 2.30 am, she was awakened by a noise at her bedroom door.
As she approached the door, it flew open and she saw a man known to her.
The man, who was allegedly armed with a knife, started to attack her and verbally threatened her life.
There was a struggle and the man fell to the floor.
He got up and ran, jumping through a window on the eastern side of the home.
Sgt Haynes and WPC Sonnylal of the Penal Criminal Investigations Department (CID) investigated.