LeRoy Clarke

Master artist, author, and poet LeRoy Clarke.

Photo courtesy LeRoy Clarke

Master artist, author, and poet LeRoy Clarke has died.

He was 82 years old.

According to reports, he passed away at his home Legacy House in Cascade around 6am.

Clarke wrote several books, and for his efforts, received many awards. He was the first person in 1998 to be given the title "Master Artist". It was an honour bestowed upon him by the National Museum and Art Gallery of Trinidad and Tobago.

In 2003, he was acclaimed and presented as a National icon by the government. This year, National Library and Information System Authority (NALIS) also honoured him with an exhibition titled "Eye Hayti.....Cries.....Everywhere!"

Clarke was visited by Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell last year at his Cascade home. It was there Minister Mitchell thanked Clarke for his tremendous contribution to Trinidad and Tobago's rich cultural and artistic landscape.

Upon hearing the news of Clarke's passing, Minister Mitchell said, "He was an excellent artist whose work is unmatched. This country owes a debt to him for his life's contribution; this is a great loss to Trinidad and Tobago, but we are culturally richer because of his work and influence."

"On behalf of the Ministry of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts, I express my heartfelt condolences to Dr Clarke's family and the people of Trinidad and Tobago. We will continue to honour and preserve the legacy he has bestowed upon this country," he said.

