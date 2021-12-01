There continues to be a lag in the uptake of the Covid-19 vaccines among the nursing population of Trinidad and Tobago, with less than 70 per cent being fully vaccinated to date.
When the question was posed to Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh during Wednesday’s virtual Covid-19 press conference, he responded: “The current estimated level of vaccination among nurses is about sixty to sixty-five per cent. Medical doctors we had reached somewhere around 95-98 per cent very early in the game.
“The nursing fraternity was lagging and we continue to work through the RHAs (Regional Health Authorities) to give them then information and encourage them to be vaccinated.”
He also shared the vaccinated status of persons who would have died from Covid as at November 15.
“When we look at the deaths since we started tracking their vaccination status, 96.2 per cent (1,411) of the persons who have died are unvaccinated. That means, if you’re vaccinated, you stand a much greater chance of surviving Covid. Only 56 who were fully vaccinated would have died, not because they were vaccinated but because they had multiple comorbidities.”
He noted that vaccination is not going to reverse illnesses such as end stage renal disease or heart conditions.
“The science is clear, the data is clear, that we really need to get vaccinated if we are to bring down the unacceptably high level of mortality.”
The Health Minister stated that admissions to the parallel healthcare system show a similar trend.
Using data collated between July 22 and November 10, he said the unvaccinated accounts for 90.9 per cent of patients in the parallel healthcare system.
“In terms of numbers, vaccinated persons that have passed through the parallel healthcare system is 576, but the unvaccinated is 5,726, almost ten times the amount. So again, when you look at the mortality numbers and when you look at these gross numbers of persons passing through the parallel healthcare system, the evidence is clear, it is overwhelmingly clear that the vaccinated do a lot better than the unvaccinated.
“Ladies and gentlemen, as we come in to the Christmas season again, the evidence is clear, the evidence is overwhelming that vaccines are going to save your lives,” Deyalsingh said.
Meanwhile, Dr Joanne Paul, Senior Paediatric Emergency Medicine Specialist at the North Central Regional Health Authority, said they have been detecting cases of the influenza virus.
“We’ve definitely been seeing a few patients coming in with flu, it’s not so much the adults yet. Typically, you have not the general adult population but you have it with the older persons and you have it with the children, so at the Pediatric Emergency Departments and most of the Emergency Departments, we’ve been seeing children come through, they’ve been having a mixture of influenza and Covid-19.
“In terms of the older persons we’ve been seeing that also where they been having flu-like symptoms and when you test them it’s not Covid, it’s actually influenza itself.”
She said there’s now a bi-modal distribution of vaccination.
“But, remember the adult persons, the reason why we push for influenza vaccination or flu vaccines is not just to protect yourself as a general adult between 30 and 60 years old, it’s also to protect those two groups on both sides, trying to make sure you don’t get the flu to pass it on to them.
“So, we’re seeing persons with influenza in addition to a mixture of Covid-19 cases.”