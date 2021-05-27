DOWNTOWN Owners and Merchants Association (DOMA) president Gregory Aboud believes that nationals should be allowed to travel abroad to become fully vaccinated and not require exemptions from the Government to re-enter.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Aboud said that Barbados and Grenada have implemented such measures with limited quarantine for persons fully vaccinated.
He said in the United States when a traveller arrives, within two to three days you can be a recipient of the first vaccine. “This move is helping stimulate their economies and it’s also lightening the load on the national services for vaccines, because persons can go get vaccinated and then re-enter the country,” said Aboud.
The business group head said this is a measure the Government should pay close attention to as the borders can also be reopened to vaccinated persons.
“Major entertainment and sporting facilitates internationally have been reopened on the basis of vaccines. The idea of increasing the vaccination of citizens by allowing them to go abroad is the avenue out of this pandemic and to restart the economy.”
Aboud said the same should apply for vaccinated nationals who are abroad and want to return and should not have to apply for an exemption.
Government ministers will be meeting with business organisations today to discuss Covid-19-related concerns.