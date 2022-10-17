Jomol

Jomol Modeste

A candlelight vigil was held in Enterprise, Chaguanas, on Sunday night by residents who decided to take a stand against gang violence in their community.

Saying enough is enough, residents said the death of nine-year-old Jomol Modeste was the beginning of a movement for change in Enterprise.

The gathering was held at African Grounds, where Jomol was seated on a bench watching a football match when gunmen opened fire on Saturday evening.

A resident said, "If you really want change, it has to start with us. Let this be the change. This is us saying enough is enough. This is us saying the buck stops right here."

Enterprise, residents said, was labelled a "bad community" and the time had come for the nation to see the other side.

"Enterprise belongs to us, not those people who want to be a leader of one side and another leader on the other side. Look where it reach. We need to go to our social media page and say enough is enough, violence is is not the solution. Put down your guns,"

a female resident said.

The small group of residents called on others to join them in the fight against violence in their home. "We need to make sure this does not happen again," a resident said.

Jomol was sitting with his friends when two men began shooting at a group of people gathered on the playing field. The child was hit in the middle of his back.

He was pronounced dead at the Chaguanas Health Facility.

Jomol child was the only person injured in the shooting.

Residents said they were considering imposing a curfew on their children in an effort to protect them.

The Express was told that Jomol's parents were distraught by his death.

Police are searching for the suspects who had earlier robbed employees of Cookie's Bakery of a white panel van. The van was used in the shooting.

