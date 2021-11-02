Children under 12 should be allowed in safe zones as is done in other countries including Guyana, says businessman Derek Chin.
At present only vaccinated children 12 and over are allowed in restaurants, water parks and cinemas.
In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, Chin said this policy makes no sense and is creating segregation.
Chin is the chief executive officer (CEO) of the Dachin Group of Companies which includes MovieTowne, Texas de Brazil, Rizzoni’s Ristorante Italiano and Jaxx International Grill.
He said young children have been under lockdown for a very long time, having been away from their schools and now they are not allowed to come out with their families in these safe zones.
He said the crave for social and human interaction was seen on Sunday when at the MovieTowne Carousel Park where many children came out in their costumes for Halloween.
“The toddlers came yesterday to the park and it was the biggest crowd we ever had. We had costume prizes and a choo choo train for the kids. The children were so happy,” he said.
Chin noted that in Guyana the curfew was shifted to begin at midnight and children under 12 are allowed to go to the cinemas.
However, the areas remain safe zones where only vaccinated adults can enter.
“Kids under 12 are human beings and they are affected by depression, they want and need to get out. There is no vaccine for them because they are highly immune at that age so what’s the problem?” he said.
He said families face the situation where they all cannot go out and see a movie or dine because a child under 12 is prohibited.
A family affair
Chin said:“If you have a family of five and one child is nine, the whole family can’t go and that takes away from the pool of people that makes our restaurants viable because we not getting families coming out.”
He said this is causing segregation of families where they can’t have get togethers any more at restaurants.
He reiterated his call for the curfew to be extended to midnight so people would not have to rush their dinner and staff will have enough time to make their way home.
MovieTowne has advertised vacancies for part time employees- ushers, maintenance and cashiers for MovieTowne Port of Spain and San Fernando locations.
Chin said there is a challenge in filling these vacancies as people are not “rushing” given that vaccination is a prerequisite.
“As business seems to be picking up for us we now have the challenge of trying to find new workers who are vaccinated,” he said.
He said their long term staff have returned and have gotten vaccinated following his lead.
Chin said there are approximately 150 employees at the MovieTowne San Fernando and Port of Spain branches with another 250 employed in the restaurants.