Humblest, most caring, kind-hearted and gentle person one could ever meet.
These were some of the tributes to Special Olympian Shanice Baptiste at her funeral service yesterday.
Baptiste died last week after a long illness. She was 23.
In delivering the eulogy at the Whiteland Basketball Court in Whiteland, Nichol Baptiste said that despite being a special needs child, her cousin excelled at her academic studies.
“Shanice excelled in everything that she did. When she wasn’t sure about something or needed help, she would ask her cousin Jewel or aunt Nadine to assist her, whether it was spelling words, sign language or mathematics. And would always come back to show them how well she did. Sometimes I felt that the amount of stars she got for her excellent work amounted to more than the stars in the sky.”
Describing her cousin as someone with a heart of gold, Baptiste said Shanice loved her mother Ava and her sister Shenika to death.
“Even though they butted heads on many occasions, she never once let their differences of opinion changed the love and admiration she had for them. When they got her angry she would run to Jewel, who she considered her best cousin and best friend, and say things like, Ava and Shenika getting me real mad. I feel like I going and pack my bags and run away and go by Mrs Baker, and, you see me Jewel, I looking to find a spot and build my own house.”
According to Baptiste, Shanice was also gifted with a sharp tongue.
“If you know Shanice you would know also that she had one hot mouth. If you thought for one minute that you would tell her what you want and get away with it, you were dead wrong. Shanice never missed a beat.
She also wanted someone who would listen to her, someone she could talk to without it getting back to others, someone who treated her not as a special needs child but as a normal person. She also found that in Mrs Baker (one of her teachers at the National Centre for Persons with Disabilities), a woman who would get the title of second mother.”
Baptiste added that Shanice spoke highly of Mrs Baker, who always ensured she was treated fairly and equally.
“The proudest moment in her life would come when she was selected to represent not only her school but also her country at the Special Olympics in Adu Dhabi. She was excited and happy because she was getting to travel to another country. But God had other plans for as soon as she arrived in Abu Dhabi she was hospitalised due to her asthma. Prayer vigils were held for approximately one week to bring her home safely and our prayers were answered because she returned home better than how she left. Even though Shanice was unable to participate at the Special Olympics Games, to her family, having her home was good enough. Shanice was our gold medal,” Baptiste said.
She shared that a few months after Shanice returned home she was hospitalised again and when she was discharged, something changed.
“Shanice started to talk about death. She would say things to Jewel like, I don’t want to die, and in return Jewel would tell her she wasn’t going to die. She also told Jewel how much she loved her, Ava and Shenika. She became afraid and scared.
“I remember her talking to Jewel and telling her about the dreams she was getting and how she didn’t know what they meant. I asked her if she believed in God, and she replied yes. I then asked if she prays and she responded by saying yes. I then told her that she had nothing to worry about, all she had to do was continue praying and leave everything in Gods’ hands. As much as she loved family, Shanice also loved God and would later get baptised at the St Michael House of Prayer in Hardbargain.
Baptiste said Shanice love to sing her Baptist song, her favourite being “No Man, No Man”, “Walking in Jerusalem” and “I Want to Dance Like King David Danced”. She said that she was also moved by Shanice’s ability to quote a Scripture from the Bible and then explain it even though she was considered to be a special needs child.
“Even though she was in pain, she never stopped serving her God until the end.
“Shanice, I know that you’re with the angels, your grandmother Annette and your uncles Anslem and Andy, looking down on us. You fought a good fight, now rest easy and know that we love and miss your dearly. We know that this would have been your season because you were our soca baby.”
Among those who also paid tribute were Eunice Jardine of the NCPD, special advisor to the Minister of Sports, Lieutenant Commander (ret’d) Andre Ferguson, Special Olympics of Trinidad and Tobago coach Clevanic Cupid and Julie Jennings-Chan of the Whiteland Best Village Council.
Jardine said that after obtaining a craft certificate in food preparation at the NCPD, Shanice was accepted as an apprentice, a role she took so seriously that they often wondered who was the instructor and who was the apprentice.
“Shanice was loved by all who came into contact with her, old and young. Even when she was hospitalised and warded in the Intensive Care Unit, she would still check up on her peers and teachers at the NCPD.
“We miss that little pinnacle that used to light up our eyes. Your voice, your laughter, you hugs, your size. Your life touched so many people who became your friends and family along the way. God lent you to us, you did your task, he’s ready for you to serve elsewhere. We really don’t want to say goodbye, so we’ll just wish you eternal peace our angel,” Jardine said.
And Jennings-Chan described her as an obedient child, a helpful and loving soul who was full of life.
“Let her death remind us we must live in peace, love, unity and obedience to God’s words.
Following the service, which was officiated over by the St Michael's Baptist Church where Shanice was a member, she was laid to rest at the Whiteland Public Cemetery.