Local Government Councillor for Barrackpore West Nicholas Kanhai is asking for the public's help in locating the driver of a truck that damaged the height restriction across a bailey bridge in his electoral area.
The steel beam was meant to prevent overweight vehicles from using the temporary bridge.
In a statement on Tuesday, Kanhai said that last year and errant truck driver attempted to cross the Boodoo Trace Branch 3 Bailey Bridge and got stuck and the overhead rail was cut to allow the truck to be removed.
"It took 11 months of advocating to get funding to repair the overhead rail and erect proper weight and height signs. Today another truck attempted to cross this Bailey Bridge and crashed into the overhead rail."
Kanhai asked that if residents of Boodoo Trace Branch 3 and environs have information regarding this matter to contact the PDRC Municipal Police at 647-1020 as soon as possible.
"If anyone got the truck number, it’s important that the PDRC claim for damages to its asset." he said.