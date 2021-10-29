Human rights activist Brandy Rodriguez has died.
The Family Planning Association of Trinidad and Tobago stated in a news release yesterday: “Our sister, friend, colleague, confidante, champion, Brandy Rodriguez has transitioned.”
Rodriguez was president of the Trinidad and Tobago Transgender Coalition, and in this capacity was earlier this year recognised by Queen Elizabeth II as a 2021 “Commonwealth Point of Light”.
As a human rights advocate, Rodriguez was particularly known for her work to advance the rights of the LGBTQI community.
The Family Planning Association noted that “over the years, in her advocacy, she has worn many hats”.
“And even as we come together at the Family Planning Association to celebrate her life and the impact that she has had on us all, we cannot deny that we miss her and the essence she has brought to our place of work,” the release stated.
“In her official capacity at the Family Planning Association, Brandy was a peer navigator, but to us within the organisation, she was simply family.”
Civil society leader
The Family Planning Association stated that Rodriguez was “like a big sister whose passion and heart and fierce and unwavering fight for the rights of LGBTQI in Trinidad and Tobago did not just inspire us, but it gave us focus”.
“In this manner, she led us into battle,” the Association said, adding: “Brandy fought fearlessly against discrimination. And in this fight, she didn’t just ask for recognition or plead for equal access to quality healthcare, but she made the point that it was a right that must come without conditions. She was determined to settle for nothing less.”
The Association said Rodriguez “wasn’t just a bright light” but that “she blazed”.
“She transformed. She gave us all focus and purpose,” the Association said, stating also: “She made the world sit up and take notice.
“And now, she has transcended,” the Association said.
Pledging to sustain the late activist’s work, the Association stated: “Today, we are coming to terms with the fact that Brandy will no longer be with us physically, but we understand and embrace her light and energy which remains, a light and energy that will continue to give us focus and to go with us into battle as we continue her fierce fight on behalf of the LGBTQI community in partnership with other members of civic society.”