A Point Fortin man who police said was never issued a valid Drivers' Permit was allegedly caught driving on Saturday.
Rawlson Alexander, 36, of Techier Village, was charged with a series of offences after being caught during a road traffic exercise on Sunday.
Alexander was arrested by Point Fortin Municipal Police (PFMP) as officers were executing a road traffic exercise at the Guapo Beach Facility and the Cap-De-Ville Junction.
During the exercise, PFMP officers stopped a Nissan Almera motor vehicle and requested of the driver that he provide his driving permit and insurance certificate.
The man was unable to produce the documents to the officers who later arrested him and took him to the Guapo Police Station.
He was later charged by WPC Andrews with the offences:
• Driving without a valid driver’s permit (never issued)
• Failure to produce driver’s permit
• Failure to produce certificate of insurance
During the same exercise, PFMF also issued tickets to drivers for the following:
• Seven for failing to place a child who is five years and under in a child restraint/booster seat;
• Seven for an overcrowded vehicle;
• Six for breaching No ‘U’ Turn Sign;
• Two for failing to wear seatbelts; and
• One for unauthorised lights, no ID plates, failing to comply with a red traffic light signal, driving a vehicle without a valid certificate of insurance, and defective fittings, respectively.
Five people were also issued fixed public health notices for failing to wear face masks while in public.