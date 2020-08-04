Responding to the outrage on social media regarding what took place outside Licensing Office at Wrightson Road, Port of Spain this morning, the Ministry of Works and Transport has issued new guidelines.
People shared images of long lines outside the building, claiming there was no attempt at social distancing and no organised plan by the Department to assist.
In a statement, the Ministry said that “in light of the new national developments regarding the Covid-19 virus, it has become necessary that the Licensing Division amend its operating systems to ensure that adequate social distancing and crowd control measures are in effect. I
The new measures took effect today.
It includes that:
• Senior citizens are now required to utilize the pre-booking appointment system to
conduct business at Licensing Offices.
• All customers are required to utilize the website https://www.picktime.com/licensingappointment
to schedule appointments. Please note, the Ministry is mindful that over the period June 1st, 2020 to present, there has been an exponential increase in transactions that arose as a result of the closure of all Licensing Offices in March. Given these challenges, on August 10th, 2020, a new online booking system will be launched, which will facilitate additional appointment time-slots to the general public.
• In the event that the Licensing Office closest to you has no more time-slots available, we encourage you to seek appointments at other Office locations that may offer a time-slot that is closer to your preference.