lined

The queue outside the Wrightson Road office of the Licensing Department.

Responding to the outrage on social media regarding what took place outside Licensing Office at Wrightson Road, Port of Spain this morning, the Ministry of Works and Transport has issued new guidelines.

People shared images of long lines outside the building, claiming there was no attempt at social distancing and no organised plan by the Department to assist.

Download PDF Schedule

In a statement, the Ministry said that “in light of the new national developments regarding the Covid-19 virus, it has become necessary that the Licensing Division amend its operating systems to ensure that adequate social distancing and crowd control measures are in effect. I

The new measures took effect today.

It includes that:

• Senior citizens are now required to utilize the pre-booking appointment system to

conduct business at Licensing Offices.

• All customers are required to utilize the website https://www.picktime.com/licensingappointment

to schedule appointments. Please note, the Ministry is mindful that over the period June 1st, 2020 to present, there has been an exponential increase in transactions that arose as a result of the closure of all Licensing Offices in March. Given these challenges, on August 10th, 2020, a new online booking system will be launched, which will facilitate additional appointment time-slots to the general public.

• In the event that the Licensing Office closest to you has no more time-slots available, we encourage you to seek appointments at other Office locations that may offer a time-slot that is closer to your preference.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Political vandals strike in South

Political vandals strike in South

United National Congress (UNC) San Fernando West candidate Sean Sobers’ sub-office in Gulf View was yesterday vandalised with campaign posters and banners being torn and removed.

+2
Fight breaks out over dustbins

Fight breaks out over dustbins

With three more days to go before Monday’s general election, a fight has broken out in the marginal seat of Barataria/San Juan over dustbins.

United National Congress (UNC) general election candidate Saddam Hosein has threatened to take legal action against the San Juan/Laventille Re­gional Corporation for removing several bins he placed in the constituency to assist in the prevention of littering and flooding.

300 staff members called in for testing

300 staff members called in for testing

Eight police officers have tested positive for Covid-19 over the last two weeks.

The latest two confirmations are officers who are attached to the St Clair Police Station and the Besson Street Police Station.

Covid total now 210

Covid total now 210

The number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Trinidad and Tobago has crossed 200.

Eleven additional people tested positive for the virus yesterday, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to 210.