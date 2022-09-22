Effective October 3, citizens can collect their taxi badge, driver’s permit (first issue) and certified copies at the Licensing Department without having to make an online appointment.
In a news release on Wednesday, the Ministry of Works and Transport (MOWT) said effective that date, appointments will no longer be required for certain transactions at the Licensing Office, among which are:
- Application of certified copies
- Collection of certified copies
- Collection of extracts
- Application for lost/stolen/defaced permits
- Collection of taxi badge
- First issue drivers permit
- Taxi badge (application/renewal/lost/defaced)
- Workman’s permit
- Collection of inspection certificates
- Vehicle registration
- School bus transactions
- VTS garage transaction
The MOWT said these transactions will now be facilitated via walk-in service.
However, the appointment-based system will continue to be used for the following transactions: Driver’s licence renewals, driver’s licence changes (name, address), endorsement, vehicle transfer, provisional (learner’s) permit, regulation exams, driving test, vehicle changes (colour, engine), vehicle reclassification and vehicle inspections.
The MOWT advised that persons seeking to conduct these transactions can do so using the online scheduling appointment portal at https://licensingappointment.mowt,gov.tt/.
“Customers are strongly encouraged to explore all available time-slots at licensing locations nationally if your preferred location is unavailable.
“Additionally, persons are reminded that proof of address (utility bill no older than three months) is required to complete licensing transactions. The accepted forms of proof of address include a cable bill, home Internet bill, electricity bill (T&TEC), or a Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) bill. If a customer does not have a utility bill in their name, he or she is required to produce a letter of authorisation from the owner along with a copy of the owner’s national identification,” the MOWT noted.