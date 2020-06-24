LICENSING OFFICES across the country have now fully reopened but persons are still required to pre-book appointments.
In a statement yesterday the Ministry of Works and Transport all services are being offered however persons must call 612-2700/612-2701/612-2710 between 8am and 3pm, Monday to Friday or online at picktime.com/licensing appointment.
The ministry said Senior Citizens are exempted from the use of the existing appointment system at all locations.
Used car dealers will continue to utilise the special arrangements made by the Transport Commissioner when visiting the Caroni, Wrightson Road and San Fernando Licensing Offices.
The Ministry noted that a specialised access card along with other pertinent information will be given to each used car dealer by the assigned transport officers.
Non-used car dealers are required to continue to utilise the existing appointment system when registering vehicles.
Services will continue at normal working hours at all licensing locations (Monday – Friday, 8 am to 4 pm), however, the officer in charge reserves the right to implement measures where necessary to mitigate congestion.