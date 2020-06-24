Caroni Licensing Office

The Licensing Office in Caroni

LICENSING OFFICES across the country have now fully reopened but persons are still required to pre-book appointments.

In a statement yesterday the Ministry of Works and Transport all services are being offered however persons must call 612-2700/612-2701/612-2710 between 8am and 3pm, Monday to Friday or online at picktime.com/licensing appointment.

The ministry said Senior Citizens are exempted from the use of the existing appointment system at all locations.

Used car dealers will continue to utilise the special arrangements made by the Transport Commissioner when visiting the Caroni, Wrightson Road and San Fernando Licensing Offices.

The Ministry noted that a specialised access card along with other pertinent information will be given to each used car dealer by the assigned transport officers.

Non-used car dealers are required to continue to utilise the existing appointment system when registering vehicles.

Services will continue at normal working hours at all licensing locations (Monday – Friday, 8 am to 4 pm), however, the officer in charge reserves the right to implement measures where necessary to mitigate congestion.

Tags

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Borel a US citizen

Borel a US citizen

THE PNM Port Spain South candidacy has a hurdle to cross.

PNM candidate for Port of Spain South, sportswoman Cleopatra Borel, is a citizen of the United States.

Antoine loses his cool

Antoine loses his cool

D’Abadie/O’Meara MP Ancil Antoine, the 2020 general election candidate for the constituency, lost his temper on Tuesday night which could land him in trouble.

PNM officials feel Antoine’s statements were unfortunate and may come back to hurt him.

$25,000 to help catch Aniah’s killers

$25,000 to help catch Aniah’s killers

THE Trinidad and Tobago Police Service is offering a reward of $25,000 for information leading to the arrest of the people responsible for the murder of two-year-old Aniah McLeod.

Cops should be held to higher standard

Cops should be held to higher standard

Police Commissioner Gary Griffith says he was not “shot down” after an injunction was granted preventing him from taking any action against a police officer who is currently on remand, awaiting trial for the 2011 murder of three civilians in Barrackpore.

On Wednesday, Justice Ricky Rahim granted an inte­rim injunction to PC Safraz Juman, preventing Griffith from taking any action to terminate him from the Police Service.

Woman claims assault by priest

Woman claims assault by priest

Deeply disturbing.

These are the words used by Mount Saint Benedict in responding to a viral Facebook video of a woman claiming she was sexually assaulted by a priest from the Mount from age seven to 12.