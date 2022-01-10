Residents of the Beetham Gardens community took to the streets early this morning to block the Highway and the Priority Bus Route (PBR) with burning debris.
The reason for the protest? Delays by the State to fix sewerage lines in the area.
“For months now the infrastructure in the community has been broken. The area has been smelling of feces. Day and night, we are living in this toxicity. It is unbearable. We have tried to get WASA attention. No luck. We tried to get the Minister of Public Utilities. No luck. We even try to reach that MP of ours Mr Hinds, but as usual, nothing was done. He couldn't be bothered. So what other choice do we have? We have to get your attention somehow. It’s women, children, and old people living here. Just because we are poorer than you, or live in a community that you might not think the best of, do you think we can be treated anyhow? That is not right, and this is all we are trying to do. Get their attention, so that work can be completed,” one resident who gave his name as Ishmael explained.
Residents joked that the scent was so strong, and the situation so dire, that they were even considering making a citizens arrest on the Member of Parliament Fitzgerald Hinds.
"He's National Security Minister? Well, this amounts to nothing less than toxic warfare. We even had children playing in the area and fall down in it and get sick. so what are they waiting for? Till the sewerage back up to San Juan? And other communities affected? Cause it's the same line that running through the areas. So what, we aren't people?" one resident asked.
Police said that from as early as 5.30 am they received reports of the roadways being blocked.
A team of officers led by acting Commissioner of Police McDonald Jacob, along with ASP, Dhanraj Ramesar of the Inter-Agency Task Force, and the Highway Patrol Unit, responded.
The Express was told that there were no confrontations with the police.
Residents, once spoken to by officers, stopped blocking the roadway.
They did not identify the persons involved in the activities, however, they indicated that, for now, there would be no further action.
Fire services and officials from the Port of Spain City Corporation responded and the roadways were clear within an hour.
The incident did see backlog of traffic to enter the capital city.
Some time ago, the police service issued a release detailing the incident and the return of freeflow traffic.
“Traffic is now moving freely along the westbound lane of the Beetham Highway. The eastbound lane and the Priority Bus Route are still being cleared of debris by Trinidad and Tobago Fire Services along with Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, who are on the scene. Traffic is being diverted at the Civilian Conservation Corp. compound onto the Priority Bus Route and then onto the Eastern Main Road at this time. This follows protest actions by residents of the area, who blocked the east and westbound lanes of the Beetham Highway, as well as the PBR this morning,” the release read