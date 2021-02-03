AT age 81, Bissun Seeballack must have thought he was immortal.
Every morning, he walked along Manahambre Road pushing his 32-year-old British-built Raleigh bicycle. Through six villages, he took that machine.
And from out of a wooden box strapped to the frame behind the seat, he sold whatever fruit or vegetable might be in season in his back yard.
It was a long time since he actually rode that bicycle. Five years before, he was struck and run over by a car and has since been unable to get on the seat and pedal off.
Seeballack did not care, and family advice was ignored. This bicycle and its earlier versions have transported him through his entire adult life.
Back then, bicycle was king.
Seeballack also decided to ignore that in those 60-odd years, the traffic flow along his road, which links Princes Town to San Fernando, picked up considerably.
His route, once a track of gravel on dirt, was now dual lane asphalt used by mostly angry people trying to get to wherever they were going, in a hurry.
Now there were hundreds of vehicles blowing past Seeballack, thoroughly unimpressed by the advance of time, and the technology it brought.
Where he once rode between walls of sugar cane, there is now CEPEP-controlled bush.
But he still got to pass by the gracefully rusting hulk of the Usine/Ste Madeleine factory where he worked as a plumber.
It was one of the few things that remained constant for Seeballack over these years.
Long before the chimneys of the Pt Lisas Industrial Estate rose above the swamplands on Trinidad’s west coast, there was that factory.
It has been sitting there for a good 150 years, in a valley of the south Naparimas between San Fernando and Princes Town.
It was once the largest sugar factory in the West Indies and the crown jewel of the British Empire during their time in the Caribbean enslaving and indenturing our forefathers.
Loch Ness
So ubiquitous has the factory become, it is considered part of the natural landscape of South Trinidad, the massive smokestack a reminder of the lives of those living in the surrounding villages and who worked the cane crop, before the industry ceased to exist in 2003.
Cooling the usine (French for factory or plant), was water from two man-made ponds (connected by a spillway) that the passage of time made into haven for wildfowl and fish, and a habitat for small mammals, amphibians and reptiles, a self-sustaining eco-system surrounded by sugar cane then, and housing developments now.
A backdrop to the Caroni Ltd golf course, it also became a place of recreation for families with few other options in and around Princes Town, and a site for Hindu priests to perform the ten-day ritual done after the death of a loved one, known as the bandara or shaving.
And ever so often, the ponds would be mentioned on the news when someone drowned, died by suicide or was murdered nearby.
There was also that time that the fishermen reported seeing the “Loch Ness” (it turned out to be a cormorant) and aqua man (just a fit guy with flippers and wetsuit).
Just a memory now
All of this is just a memory now. One pond is dead, the other dying.
The end for both reservoirs began during the Jouvert of Carnival Monday 2009, when one pond emptied out in a sudden torrent when the levee broke.
The cause of the collapse was, in part, because scrap metal dealers had spent that weekend removing the railway steel used to strengthen the concrete spillway.
What was a two-kilometre circumference guabine and tilapia-filled body of water disappeared within hours.
There was a lobby then for the State to fund the repair and refill Pond No 1, but it never happened, and today, you can find only bull grass and a bull in there.
Successive governments didn’t see any votes in that.
Meanwhile, Pond No 2 thrived, with the help of volunteers and CEPEP gangs who would clear the water lilies when they began crowding the edges.
That is, until 2020, the year that wasn’t. The pandemic meant no one was visiting the area and nature began it’s reclamation project.
As of yesterday, only about 10 per cent of the pond is left, the rest of it is choked with lilies and other aquatic plants.
Ayoub Ali, resident and golf club member, was among the seven people involved in a pandemic protest last November to bring attention to what was about to happen.
All ponds age, and it was a human who kept this one alive over the years. But with the volume of decay plant matter, and the soon complete blanketing of the pond, it meant no sunlight, and the deletion of oxygen to level where there would be a mass fish kill.
National effort needed
Local Government councillor for the area, Shawn Premchand, said he had made countless attempts for help from Government agencies.
In 2019, he said he used some of his own money to pay a contractor for the lilies to be scooped out and taken away on regional corporation trucks. It was just too much.
He said the Ministry of Works had the equipment to do it.
“We had to pay men and boats to go in and try to pull bits out. That was only for the Indian Arrival Day re-enactment to take place.
“There is machinery in the Ministry of Works and we have been pleading with the ministry and they put us on to the Ministry of Agriculture.
“They put us back onto Works and, Works sends us to WASA under whom the pond itself falls. WASA does not have the equipment for this either.
“It has caused problems when the ponds overflow when it rains. It is causing a lot of stress for me personally, people think that I am not concerned but I am trying my best.
“We have been raising this issue at the corporation every statutory meeting. There is no response really from the ministry. It is a set of red tape,” he said.
Jurisdiction of the pond, he said, was previously shared among CEPEP, SporTT, State Lands Unit of the Agriculture Ministry and the Water and Sewerage Authority.
SporTT and CEPEP have since relinquished their claim over the area. Since then, he said, the corporation has written to the Commissioner of State Lands to acquire the area. There has been no response.
“We have intentions of producing an ecotourism park as that is a heritage site. We want to reopen the second pond that collapsed and create a place for people to fish.
“In doing this we could use the pond to the front for picnics and recreational activities. We had one of the largest pools in the southern regions and we wanted to reopen it.
“We had a tennis court where I grew up playing tennis but today it is a car park. The potential is there. We have been trying to convert it, even the Ministry of Rural Development visited once and nothing has been done with it.” he said.
To save it, he said, would require a national effort.
NOTE: Bissun Seeballack died in 2013.