“Where do I go from here?”
These were the words of single father Aldwyn Andrews, whose life was overturned last December when he lost his right foot due to severe infection and was left to navigate the world without the ability to move.
The 47-year-old is now trapped in a wheelchair and unemployed.
Having lost his left foot three years ago, he said the loss of his second has left with him a constant fear of what the future holds for himself and his 13-year-old daughter.
“People who don’t know might talk but unless you are in my position...you won’t understand. I am very frustrated,” he told the Express in a telephone interview two weeks ago.
Three years ago, Andrew’s first amputation was performed due to diabetes. His income as a taxi-driver was halted, leaving him dependent on the Ministry of Social Development’s disability assistance grant to survive. In 2020, he said, he was the victim of a shooting. A bullet was lodged into his second leg which culminated in its amputation in December.
With a near complete loss of mobility, he said, he is now unable to complete basic tasks. As such, Andrews has depended on his daughter and the generosity of others to survive.
“The left foot I lost first around three years ago. I lost my second foot around Christmas time. The first time I went through the procedure, I used to move from place to place by hopping on one foot. Now I have no feet and I can’t do anything without help. I was recently robbed and shot, the bullet went through my foot, and started poisoning it. I got really sick and the foot began to get worse, it had to be removed. Now even to go to the hospital for treatment is difficult and I don’t really have help to go anywhere. I am on a wheelchair. To hire a vehicle to go somewhere is $150, I don’t know what to do again, this is frustrating. It is hard for me. It has been a long time I am trying to get help. I am getting worse.”
“It is only me and my daughter and she is now growing up, she is only 13. When I was sick, she used to have to run here and there to do everything. She used to be frightened to light the stove to cook food, but if she didn’t, we would have nothing to eat. She is a young woman now coming into her age, she needs items and hygiene products and clothes that we have to cater for now. I don’t know what to say and I don’t know what to do,” he said.
Andrew’s home in La Romaine, he said, has become a maze as it is too small for wheelchair access. He instead resorts to crawling from place to place. Now suffering with depression and anxiety over his circumstance, he said, he is hoping for assistance.
“I really don’t know what to do sometimes. If you are able to help, I would appreciate it,” he said.
Andrew’s story has since gained traction on social media with local organisation One Love Charity (OLC) attempting to raise funding towards purchasing prosthetic legs. Thus far the group has raised approximately $30,000 from a variety of donors.
“When we started this crowdfunding, I wasn’t sure what was going to happen - but it melts my heart to know that it is DAY 8 and we have raised $30,000 towards Aldwyn’s prosthetics! We have received donations from Trinidad, Ireland, Scotland, Poland, The United States and Canada and from 57 donors who gave between US$5 - US$200! We thank each donor from the top of our hearts,” the group posted.
According to OLC’s GoFundMe page, the organisation intends to purchase the prosthetics from T&T Orthotics and Prosthetic. Included in the $40,000 cost are consultations during which Andrew will be taught to use the prosthetics.
If additional funds are raised, it says, the excess will be announced and given to Andrew to improve their living conditions.
“Kind donors have contributed to assisting him to purchase basic amenities for his home. He has also explored many social avenues before making this step of requesting support from nationwide and beyond as he tries to rebuild his body and life. If more than the requested amount of $40,000 is raised, all additional funds will be publicly announced, and used to assist Aldwyn and his daughter in improving their living conditions and well-being.”
Those who are willing to contribute can visit the GoFundMe page at https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/help-me-stand-support-aldwyn-to-purchase-two-prosthetic-legs?fbclid=IwAR15xImKUVt9jgi-DUNlTeEGNEKlAcMoeFmCMuKzxdT-aUeveWLCQPNQyFc for more information.