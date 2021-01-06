If you visited the Las Cuevas beach yesterday and wondered why there were no lifeguards on duty, that’s because they said they can no longer perform their duties due to poor working conditions.
As a result, the Lifeguard Services Unit is pleading to have a meeting with National Security Minister, Stuart Young to discuss their concerns.
The Lifeguard Unit is a division of the Ministry of National Security.
If they do not get a response from Young. the lifeguards say there may be more beaches without lifeguards present thus causing more harm to beachgoers.
During a media conference held at the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) head office, Port of Spain yesterday, Secretary, the NUGFW’s Lifeguard Branch, Gideon Valdez said: “All we’re asking for is better working conditions.”
The lifeguards said they do not have functional equipment such as jet skis and ambulances to assist them with saving lives.
They are also requesting new lifeguard towers to be built at the beaches to assist them with identifying when persons get into harm in the water.
Additionally, the lifeguards said they need more personal protective equipment (PPE) as they have had limited PPE during the pandemic.
Speaking with the Express by phone yesterday Young said: “I am willing to meet the lifeguards as I have done before. As I have told them previously, whenever they have any issues they should write to the Permanent Secretary and me outlining the same.”
However, the lifeguards said they have sent numerous letters to Young, the permanent secretary and deputy permanent secretary of the ministry requesting a meeting and expressing their concerns but they are yet to receive a response.
Young added: “I have not seen any correspondence from them. They can send same to me.”
NUGFW’s president-general, James Lambert said: “The Minister of National Security, Stuart Young boosted to us at a particular meeting that he is a former lifeguard and he will do everything possible to ensure that lifeguards get the necessary equipment and tools, not for themselves, but to save the lives of the thousands of people that go to the beaches. But he has not kept his promise.”
“And especially now that they have said there will be no Carnival. Carnival will be held on the beaches. Everyone will take their families and their friends and go to the beaches. And why is it then that the Ministry of National Security is ignoring the role of the lifeguards?” He added.
Representing a total of 115 registered lifeguards, President of the NUGFW’s Lifeguard Branch, Augustus Sylvester said that the country is also currently in the last three months of the warm water season and without proper protection, the lives of beachgoers are even more at stake.
The lifeguards said they are ‘totally fed up’ of begging for equipment and as such have now taken the decision to only work until 1 p.m. daily.
However, Valdez said Acting Supervisor II, Lifeguard Unit, Dexter Alexander told him they would receive a cut in salary because of this decision.
Additionally, the lifeguards also said ever since their unit were transferred to the Ministry of National Security over five years ago, they have felt abandoned.
As such, NUGFW is also calling on Prime Minister, Dr. Keith Rowley to move the Lifeguard Unit’s portfolio to another ministry.
Lambert said he believes that other issues such as crime, travel exemptions and Covid-19 have consumed Young’s attention and he is ‘incapable’ of managing the lifeguards.
NUGFW said if they do not receive a response from the ministry soon, they will be taking industrial action.