Lifeguards are worried that hundreds of people congregating at the country’s beaches over the past few days could lead to further spread of Covid-19.
People have been visiting beaches such as Las Cuevas, Maracas, Macqueripe and Manzanilla, Mayaro and Clifton Hill in Point Fortin since Christmas Day, Boxing Day and the public holiday Monday from 5 a.m. to noon as per Public Health Regulations.
Speaking with the Express via phone yesterday, secretary of the National Union of Government and Federated Workers (NUGFW) Lifeguard Branch Gideon Valdez said: “It’s the biggest crowd since the beaches reopened.”
Beaches were closed in April.
Valdez, who is stationed at Las Cuevas, said the car park was filled on Monday and on Sunday as well.
He said there were so many people trying to get to the beach that police were turning back some at the gate.
He said what caused the most concern was that beach-goers were not adhering to the face mask mandate.
Despite Prime Minister’s Dr Keith Rowley’s announcement that beaches would reopen with the condition that people must wear their face masks unless they are in the water, few people are obeying, Valdez said.
Meanwhile, Minister of Tourism Randall Mitchell told the Express yesterday that police have been managing the crowds at beaches.
In a WhatsApp response when asked if there were contingency plans in the event beaches continue to be crowded, Mitchell said, “The police is the body empowered with enforcing the Public Health Regulations and in treating specifically with overcrowding and behaviour contrary to regulations. And they have been enforcing the regulations as far as I am aware. Should there be a need to embark on any contingent plan, that would be a matter for the police.”
At Macqueripe on Monday, police closed the beach because of crowding.
A statement from the Chaguaramas Development Authority (CDA) said: “Please be advised that due to the overwhelming response of beach-goers to Macquerpie beach, the CDA police in conjunction with the TTPS have been forced to close the facility (Monday).”
The CDA said it was done to avoid a breach of the Public Health Regulations.
Valdez said lifeguards are expecting that beaches will continue to see crowds in the days leading up to the new year..
Trying to play it safe
Chaguanas resident Chay Ramdeen, who went to Las Cuevas on Monday, said he spent approximately 30 minutes in traffic to get from Maracas area to Las Cuevas.
Ramdeen said: “There were a good number of cars both in front and behind my vehicle when I reach the pillars. The car park was filled at Maracas so I decided to go to Las Cuevas instead. This was before 8 a.m. When I got to Las Cuevas I had to park on the road because the car park area was filled as well.”
Ramdeen said he had no issue with the time limit of 5 a.m. to noon since he prefers “early beach”. Santa Cruz resident and frequent beach-goer Ebony Burton said she visited beaches on Monday and yesterday.
Burton visited quiet Ti Delma beach at Blanchisseuse yesterday.
She said she decided to go there since she had foreigners visiting her family for the holidays and wanted to be at a beach with few people.
The day before, however, Burton visited Las Cuevas beach with her daughter and said the atmosphere was a bit tense as everyone was cautious about their surroundings while trying to social distance and keep safe.
She said, “I had a talk with my daughter to let her know that we’re just here for a dip and head back home. She’s accustomed making friends at the beach who she could make sand castles with. But not this time. We made sure to social distance.”
As a recommendation, Burton said she would like Government to extend beach opening hours beyond noon so that people would not all be rushing to the beach at the same time.