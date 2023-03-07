Two more people were killed between Sunday and Monday in separate incidents in Diego Martin and Santa Cruz.
They are Jaydon Alexander, 20, and Raedon Warner, 34.
Their killings, along with the murder of Anil Alladin, 44, in Fyzabad, have pushed the murder toll for 2023 up to 112. The comparative for the same period last year was 97.
The latest incident took place around 12.45 a.m. yesterday along Unity Road, in Rich Plain, Diego Martin.
Warner was said to be liming with a 22-year-old woman outside his home when they were confronted by a group of men.
Gunshots were heard, and in the aftermath, Warner and the 22-year-old woman were both shot.
Residents of the area notified the police and paramedics, however, Warner died on the scene.
The 22-year-old was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where she remained hospitalised in a serious condition up to last night.
Crime scene personnel retrieved 17 spent 5.56 shells, 10 spent 9mm shells, and six bullet fragments.
However, of concern to investigators who responded was that six of the 9mm shells had TTR markings and one of the 5.56mm rounds had TTPS markings.
These markings are usually associated with the T&T Regiment and the T&T Police Service.
Investigations have been launched to determine how the shooters would have come into possession of such rounds.
WPC Lewis is continuing enquiries.
Following this incident, police received intelligence that led them to Farm Road in Diego Martin where they found three men who are known to investigators.
The suspects, who are all from the Port of Spain area, were detained and are to be questioned for any information they may have in relation with the homicide.
Santa Cruz residents fearful for reprisal
Alexander, of La Canoa Road in Santa Cruz, was stabbed during a confrontation with a man known to him at about 3.10 p.m. on Sunday.
He was dealt a stab to the neck, following which the suspect fled the scene.
Alexander ran for help, and was able to alert his relatives and neighbours who lived along the roadway.
They applied pressure to the wound in an attempt to stem the bleeding, and conveyed him to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, as he was showing signs of life. However, he was pronounced dead at hospital at 3.30 p.m. that day.
WPC Mohammed is continuing enquiries.
When the Express visited Alexander’s home yesterday, his relatives said they were distraught.
“We just heard him shouting. And when we come outside we see him running on the road. He normally comes to check on his brother who living round the corner. But like something happen on that side, and he tried to get away. But he come and stop by a car on the road, holding his neck, and then he just fall. So when I run over, I see him bleeding, and it was just blood everywhere. So, I come and hold his head and was putting pressure on the wound. One of them say put him in the car, and we went down to the hospital. But the amount of blood he lost, something tell me he wasn’t going to make it and then when we reach the hospital, within ten minutes they say he dead, and that was it,” said a relative who asked to remain anonymous.
Residents of the area said they were concerned that there would be retaliation attacks.
“They know who do it, they know what happen. And we tell police. But they eh hold that man yet. But these young boys, they living almost Godless. They don’t have any fear for anything. So right now, I am afraid that things might get wild here,” said a resident.