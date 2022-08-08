A linesman charged with false imprisonment, assault occasioning actual bodily harm, threats to kill and assault by beating was denied bail by a Princes Town magistrate last Friday.
The 34-year-old man from Gasparillo entered not guilty pleas to all the charges when he appeared before senior magistrate Armina Deonarinesingh.
He was remanded into custody and is expected to next face a magistrate on August 10, a post to the police’s social media page stated.
On February 20, the victim reported that around 5 pm on February 17, the accused arrived at her workplace to take her home. Upon reaching Reform Road, Gasparillo, they got into an argument, during which the accused allegedly struck her several times to the face with his fist, the police’s post said.
The victim begged him to take her home, however she claimed that he continued to drive along the Reform Road where he allegedly made threats to kill her. It was also alleged that the following day he kicked the victim several times about her left leg, causing minor injuries.
Officers of the Special Victims Department, Princes Town were contacted and constable Small conducted further enquiries and arrested the accused on May 20.
The investigation was supervised by Supt Claire Guy Alleyne, Insp Bridglal and Insp Hospedales.