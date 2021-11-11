Lingo out of hospital

Extempo champion the Mighty Lingo (Joseph Vautor-La Placeliere) is back at his Arima home in quarantine.
He was discharged from the Arima General Hospital in time for his second anniversary on Tuesday night. Lingo, 50, had contracted Covid-19. He and his wife Chanelle Watch enjoyed a simple “quarantine dinner” at his Arima home.
In a brief phone interview on Tuesday, Lingo said: “I feel very good. I am feeling a lot better. They treated me well. I will talk about it a little more, later on.”
His ecstatic wife Chanelle gushed: “He’s home. He came home about 5 p.m. I brought him home. I went for him. He’s comfortable. We are now settling in. He will get something to eat, and take a bath. He came out in time for our second anniversary. I will make a little something special for him to eat. A simple meal. Oven fried chicken. I have some callaloo already, and fresh salad.”
She added: “We will have a ‘quarantine dinner’. We can’t interact too much with each other. He is under quarantine. I am glad he’s home. It did not get any worse.”
During his hospitalisation, Chanelle had also appealed to the entertainment and calypso fraternities and the country to “continue to keep Lingo in your prayers”.
On Tuesday, soca parang singer and calypsonian Kenny Joseph (Kenny J) also extended best wishes to Lingo for a speedy recovery at a news conference at Woodbrook Playboyz panyard.
Kenny J said: “He is a calypsonian. I just want to wish him a speedy recovery.” Singer Abbi Blackman also wished Lingo a speedy recovery.
TUCO welfare officer Carlston Kerr, who was checking in on Lingo regularly, told the Express yesterday, “It’s good news. I spoke to him. He’s in good spirits. I called them and wish them ‘Happy Anniversary’. We are ready and willing to assist in any way possible. We wish him a speedy recovery. The extempo fraternity and the cultural fraternity welcome the good news. He was missed at the extemporama which was held by Carl and Carol Jacobs (Kaiso Blues) at Wrightson Road, Port of Spain.”
Kerr continued to encourage people to get vaccinated.