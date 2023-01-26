“It’s an indescribable feeling. A beautiful blessing to be on the big stage.”
So said little Tassa drummer boy Ehan Dass, ten, a member of the Trinidad and Tobago Electricity Commission (T&TEC) Tropical Angel Harps Youth Steel Orchestra.
The band placed first in the 21-and-under category, at the 2023 National Junior Panorama Championships, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, on Sunday.
They chose the late soca artiste Dexter “Blaxx” Stewart’s “Mash Up”.
Ehan emerged the stand-out star from the band’s performance.
According to Angel Harps arranger Gerard Superville, he wanted a fusion of tassa and rhythm, and there was one strict criterion—the tassa had to be played by a child.
With his critical eye and discerning ear for music, Superville selected Ehan, a pupil of Holy Family Preparatory School, Montrose. The rest is history.
Yesterday, Angel Harps manager Clarry Benn said: “Everybody saw him (Ehan) as the star of the show.”
‘I felt proud, thanks Superville’
In a phone interview yesterday, Freeport resident Ehan was grateful for the support and encouragement he received in the lead-up to the band’s performance.
“I thank everyone for their support. Friends and family gave me a lot of help.
I could not have done it without them. I thank all the players. Everyone did well. I felt proud like I had achieved something really big. It took long nights and days for us to get to the place where we were.”
Ehan added: “I thank Superville. He was most inspirational. He always said, ‘Be calm.’ He also said: ‘If we don’t win, don’t worry about it. We will get better and better like fine wine.’ We are a team and a team never gives up on each other. We have to support each other through thick and thin.”
But celebration enveloped the camp when the ensemble won.
“We hugged each other in the (Queen’s Park) Savannah. We tossed our pan sticks in the air. We got down to the panyard and we celebrated. We were hugging and kissing each other. Some parents wiped tears of joy. They were there for the long nights. It was a superb victory led by Superville. Superville always said, ‘Hard work always pays off,’ said Ehan.
Asked about his other interests, Ehan quickly said, “I play cricket. I admire famous cricketer Dwayne Bravo. A homegrown boy. He’s one of the best in the world.”
Ehan also confessed he “loves his belly.”
“I like food. I eat anything. I love ground provisions like dasheen and cassava,” he added.
Member of NGC Tassa Academy
Also basking in the victory was Ehan’s mother Giselle Daniel-Dass, who revealed a secret.
She said, “Although it was his first time in the Savannah, he plays tassa with National Gas Company (NGC) Sweet Tassa academy which is headed by Lenny Kumar, who has over 40 years experience in tassa drumming. He was conferred with a Hummingbird Gold medal in the sphere of culture.”
With her son now gracing the big yard, Daniel-Dass described it as an “amazing experience.”
“It’s the first time Ehan played tassa in the Savannah. A few concerts. But nothing as grand as the Savannah.
Superville was asking for a young a tassa player and Ehan was recommended.”
Reflecting on the countdown to Sunday, she said the days seemed very long.
“Practice started at the end of September 2022. In the first two weeks, they started working on the song. As Junior Panorama got closer, it meant more intense hours. I took him to the panyard daily. But he also had the support of my extended family and his grandmother “Mama.” He adores his “Mama.”
‘Superville has patience like Job’
Coupled with Ehan’s tassa prowess, Daniel-Dass said she was proud her hometown Enterprise had accomplished a feat.
“I am from Enterprise and when the opportunity came for him, I felt I had to let him do it. I had to give back something special to Enterprise. He lent his talents,” she said.
She also paid kudos to Superville for his keen interest in the youths.
She said: “Hats off to him. When he told me about some of the catchment areas, the children are coming from, I had a new found respect for him. Some of the areas are steeped in their gang warfare. He was making a huge difference and pointing them to a different way of life. The panyard is a place I would send my child. Of course, there must be some level of supervision,” she said.
Daniel-Dass added, “It’s a place where people can feel accepted and develop a sense of self-worth. He has patience like Job. A nurturing, caring and super talented gentleman. He is the kind of person, I would like my son to emulate.”
Now that Ehan’s hit the big stage, his mother said he wants to learn how to play pan and she fully supports the move.