Jomol

Jomol Modeste

The men who sprayed bullets into a playground, and killed an innocent 9-year-old boy, used a panel van stolen from a bakery company to carry out the sickening crime.

Police recovered 19 spent shells from two guns, after responding to the shooting at African Grounds, Eagle Avenue, Enterprise, on Saturday night.

The deceased, Jomol Modeste, of Enterprise Street, was sitting on a bench, looking at a game of football, when the panel van pulled up near a basketball court.

Jomol Modeste

The sliding door was opened and people inside began shooting.

The young people using the recreation ground began running.

Jomol was the only one shot, and fell.

He was taken to hospital but died before he could get there.

Doctors found a bullet wound to the middle of his back, indicating that he was shot as he ran.

Police found 5.56mm and 9mm bullet casings.

Polcie say that shortly before the murder, employees of Cookie’s Bakery were conducting sales in a white Mitsubishi L300 Panel Van bearing the markings Cookie’s Bakery, when they were held up by several man who pretended to be customers.

The “customers” were armed with firearms. They commandeered the panel van, bounded and gagged the workers, and transferred them to two other vehicles at different locations nearby.

The victims were eventually dropped off along Depot Road Longdenville in the vicinity of a Chicken Farm. The victims sought the assistance of villagers in the area who then contacted the police who assisted them to the Chaguanas Police Station.

After the panel van was used in the killing, it was abandoned at Lamont Street Longdenville. Near the vehicle, police found seven more 9mm casings.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NELSON’S $100M CLAIM UNSEALED

NELSON’S $100M CLAIM UNSEALED

State witness and whistleblower Vincent Nelson is claiming then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi promised a presidential pardon would be given to him if he gave evidence against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and attorney ­Gerald Ramdeen.

Nelson has taken legal action against the Attorney General for breach of a November 2017 indemnity agreement.

Murder toll barrels towards 500-plus

Murder toll barrels towards 500-plus

With a little less than three months to go for the year, and 463 murders already reported, it appears inevitable that the murder toll will cross 500.

However, executive members in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) say they have set up several operations and initiatives to arrest the growing figure.

Hold fast to your principles

Hold fast to your principles

The role of the church is even more critical now, especially in light of these perilous times.

So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, as he spoke during the Mason Hall Seventh-day Adventist Church 75th anniversary celebration yesterday at the church.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

NELSON’S $100M CLAIM UNSEALED

NELSON’S $100M CLAIM UNSEALED

State witness and whistleblower Vincent Nelson is claiming then-attorney general Faris Al-Rawi promised a presidential pardon would be given to him if he gave evidence against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and attorney ­Gerald Ramdeen.

Nelson has taken legal action against the Attorney General for breach of a November 2017 indemnity agreement.

Murder toll barrels towards 500-plus

Murder toll barrels towards 500-plus

With a little less than three months to go for the year, and 463 murders already reported, it appears inevitable that the murder toll will cross 500.

However, executive members in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS) say they have set up several operations and initiatives to arrest the growing figure.

Hold fast to your principles

Hold fast to your principles

The role of the church is even more critical now, especially in light of these perilous times.

So said Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, as he spoke during the Mason Hall Seventh-day Adventist Church 75th anniversary celebration yesterday at the church.

Recommended for you

Recommended for you