The men who sprayed bullets into a playground, and killed an innocent 9-year-old boy, used a panel van stolen from a bakery company to carry out the sickening crime.
Police recovered 19 spent shells from two guns, after responding to the shooting at African Grounds, Eagle Avenue, Enterprise, on Saturday night.
The deceased, Jomol Modeste, of Enterprise Street, was sitting on a bench, looking at a game of football, when the panel van pulled up near a basketball court.
The sliding door was opened and people inside began shooting.
The young people using the recreation ground began running.
Jomol was the only one shot, and fell.
He was taken to hospital but died before he could get there.
Doctors found a bullet wound to the middle of his back, indicating that he was shot as he ran.
Police found 5.56mm and 9mm bullet casings.
Polcie say that shortly before the murder, employees of Cookie’s Bakery were conducting sales in a white Mitsubishi L300 Panel Van bearing the markings Cookie’s Bakery, when they were held up by several man who pretended to be customers.
The “customers” were armed with firearms. They commandeered the panel van, bounded and gagged the workers, and transferred them to two other vehicles at different locations nearby.
The victims were eventually dropped off along Depot Road Longdenville in the vicinity of a Chicken Farm. The victims sought the assistance of villagers in the area who then contacted the police who assisted them to the Chaguanas Police Station.
After the panel van was used in the killing, it was abandoned at Lamont Street Longdenville. Near the vehicle, police found seven more 9mm casings.