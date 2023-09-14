Born with profound hearing loss, Vedika Boochoon heard her first sound at age two after having a cochlear implant.
Since then, the little girl has undergone intense therapy to restore her ability to perceive sounds and understand speech.
The Express has been following Vedika’s journey, and found that the now-three-year-old began attending regular pre-school on September 4.
And although Vedika’s speech has not yet developed, she loves school and has not missed a day.
Her mother, Debra Ramcharitar-Boochoon, has been going to school with her daughter to assist teachers in communicating with Vedika.
“Vedika is hearing now, but of course she needs to get accustomed as this is all new to her. She is not speaking as yet, but babbles a lot. Her doctors advised that as part of her rehabilitation process, she is enrolled in pre-school as the interaction will help with speech development,” said her mother.
Vedika is a pupil at El Socorro Hindu ECCE Centre.
Her parents have applied to the Ministry of Education for a teacher’s aide to assist in Vedika’s case.
“This is necessary, as she isn’t speaking yet. She mostly gives signs if she wants to go to the bathroom and will need individual attention. That application was submitted but is still being processed. While that is being considered, the teachers are allowing me to come with Vedika. So far, she has settled nicely and enjoys school,” Ramcharitar-Boochoon said.
She said her daughter interacts with the other children and is eager to learn.
The child’s cochlear implant was turned on by doctors at the Trinidad and Tobago Association for the Hearing Impaired in Port of Spain in April last year, and she is required to return every three months for programming.
Ramchaitar-Boochoon said the volume in the device is increased slightly each visit.
The Express witnessed the life-changing moment when Vedika heard her first sound, similar to the buzzing of a bee.
The little girl twitched and looked around, as for the first time in her life she heard sound.
The cochlear implant was performed by Dr Roberto Batista, a consultant at the Otorhinolaryngology Centre and Cochlear Implant Clinic in the Dominican Republic, in March 2022.
The family returned to Trinidad five days later, and Vedika began her recovery at home and waited for the electronic device to be turned on and programmed by a local specialist.
Her journey
The little girl was featured in the Express in October 2021 after her mother began a desperate drive to raise funds to cover her daughter’s medical bills.
Her plight triggered a donation drive that raised the US$62,000 needed for the procedure to be done in the Dominican Republic. Ramcharitar-Boochoon said the family was contacted by persons locally and abroad pledging donations towards her child’s surgery.
She was told her daughter, diagnosed with profound hearing loss which has also affected her speech development, needed to have hearing rehabilitation in the form of a cochlear implant. The procedure needed to be done before the child turned three, but was not being done at local hospitals.
“The Express article helped us to raise the money needed. We were unable to raise the amount needed for the surgery to be done in the United States because we were running out of time, as the surgery had to be done before August when she would turn three. However, we reached out to an institution in the Dominican Republic and we were accepted,” she said.
The cochlear implant is an electronic device to provide a sense of sound to a person who is profoundly deaf. The device consists of two parts—one surgically implanted under the patient’s skin, and an external part behind the ear.
Baby Vedika was outfitted with a Kanso 2 sound processor, by Cochlear Ltd, which is the smallest and lightest off-the-ear sound processor available. It has a built-in rechargeable battery and improved dust and water resistance.
Ramcharitar-Boochoon said Vedika was taken to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope, at 14 months old, as she was not responding to sounds.
A medical document from the North Central Regional Health Authority (NCRHA) stated Vedika was diagnosed with bilateral profound sensorineural hearing loss. This, it stated, had delayed her speech as the child did not respond to her name nor to sounds in her environment.
Audiological investigations confirmed Vedika had no responses to sound in both ears.
Vedika was outfitted with a hearing aid, but that failed to improve her hearing. The child underwent a series of medical examinations locally, and doctors concluded a cochlear implant was the only solution.