Sunday August 8
9.41am - Tokyo 2020 is officially over. The closing ceremony has ended. For Team TTO athletes, the focus now switches to Paris 2024 and the many stops along the way.
8.11am - We're at the Olympic Stadium here in Tokyo, Japan where the closing ceremony for Tokyo 2020 is in full swing. The men's marathon victory ceremony is taking place.
Saturday August 7
11.18pm - Browne finished third in the 7-12 ride and ninth overall in the Men's Keirin, bringing the curtain down on T&T's participation at Tokyo 2020.
10.58pm - Paul will not ride for 7-12 after getting disqualified in his semifinal ride.
10.304pm - With Paul and Browne out of the Men's Keirin medal race, Team TTO will leave Tokyo 2020 without any medals. This is the first time since the 1992 Barcelona Games that Trinidad and Tobago will not appear on an Olympic medal table.
10.23pm - Paul finishes fourth in the second semifinal, just missing out on a championship race berth.
10.18pm - Browne finishes fifth in the first semifinal, and will now ride for positions 7-12. Reigning champion Jason Kenny of Great Britain won the heat.
10.12pm - In the second semifinal, Paul squares off against Tokyo 2020 Sprint gold medallist Harrie Lavreysen of the Netherlands, Germany's Maximilian Levy, Japan's Yuta Wakimoto, Malaysia's Mohammed Awang and Frenchman Rayan Helal.
10.07pm - Browne is scheduled back on the track at 10.09pm for the first semifinal heat. He takes on 2016 Olympic keirin champion Jason Kenny, his fellow Briton Jack Carlin, Australian Matthew Glaetzer, Colombia's Kevin Quintero and Suriname's Jair Tjon En Fa.
9.42pm - Kwesi Browne secures his spot in the keirin semis with a third-place finish in the third quarterfinal. Excellent ride Kwesi!
9.38pm - Nicholas Paul storms into the keirin semis. The T&T cyclist made a big move on the penultimate lap, charging to the front to win by a big margin. Way to go Nico!
9.24pm - Paul is listed for action at 9.29pm (T&T time) in the second quarterfinal heat. Five minutes later, Browne will be on the track for heat three. The top four finishers in each of the three heats will advance to the semis.
9.19pm - Good night Trinidad and Tobago. Tokyo 2020 is winding down. Just two T&T representatives are still in competition mode - cyclists Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne. They will both see action tonight in the Men's Keirin quarters
8.57am - T&T finished eighth in the Men's 4x4 final in 3:00.85. USA struck gold, ahead of Netherlands and Botswana.
8.50am - I'm back in Tokyo, thanks to the bullet train (Shinkansen). In a short while, here at the Olympic Stadium, T&T will hunt precious metal in the Men's 4x400 metres relay.
3.42am - Browne wins the first repechage heat, and is into the quarterfinals.
3.36am - Coming up in about a minute, Kwesi Browne in repechage heat 1. A top-two finish would earn Browne a quarterfinal berth.
3.14am - Great ride from Paul to finish second in heat three, earning automatic qualification for the quarterfinal round.
2.56am - Browne finished third in heat one, and will now compete in the repechage in a bid to advance to the quarterfinal round. The top two in each heat advance automatically to the quarters, while the remaining four do battle in the repechage.
2.37am - Good morning. Thanks for joining Express Live. We're here in Izu, a long trek from Tokyo, to keep you updated on Team TTO cyclists Kwesi Browne and Nicholas Paul. Browne rides at 2.48am (T&T time) in heat one of the Men's Keirin. Ten minutes later, Paul competes in heat three. In just a few minutes, Tokyo 2020 Men's Keirin first round action.
Friday August 6
10.37am - Two opportunities remain for Trinidad and Tobago to get on the Tokyo 2020 medal table. The first is at 8.50 tomorrow morning (T&T time) in the Men's 4x400 Metres final. The second is in the Men's Keirin. T&T will have two cyclists in the Keirin - Nicholas Paul and Kwesi Browne. Browne rides in the first round at 2.48 tomorrow morning (T&T time), while Paul will be on the track 10 minutes later. The quarterfinals, semifinals and final in the Keirin will be contested on Sunday.
7.32am - T&T returned a time of two minutes, 58.60 seconds. USA won in 2:57.77, with Botswana second in 2:58.33.
7.30am - T&T will battle for Men's 4x4 honours tomorrow after finishing third in their qualifying heat to book an automatic berth in the final. Congrats!
7.25am - The 4x4 men are about to run in heat one. Best of luck!
Thursday August 5
12.10pm - Trinidad and Tobago Olympic Committee (TTOC) president Brian Lewis has described Nicholas Paul's relegation in the second ride as "a raw deal". "Trinidad and Tobago and Nicholas Paul got a raw deal," Lewis told Express Live, "but Fear not...Nicholas Paul will bounce back".
5.52am - Paul finishes 6th in the Tokyo 2020 Men's Sprint event. In the race to determine positions 5 to 8, Paul was second to Germany's Maximillian Levy.
5.06am - Paul loses the third and deciding ride against Dmitriev, missing out on a semifinal berth. Great going Nicholas Paul. You're young and you'll be back!
5.02am - Paul and Dmitriev are locked at 1-1 in their quarterfinal battle. A deciding ride will determine who advances to the semis. Paul had actually won the second ride but was subsequently relegated for not holding his line during the final sprint.
4.20am - Nicholas Paul defeated Russian Denis Dmitriev in the first ride in their Men's Sprint quarterfinal. Paul is now just one ride away from advancing to the semifinal round. Team TTO in the house!
3.10am - Nicholas Paul wins again in the Tokyo 2020 Men's Sprint. Paul beat Japan's Yuta Wakimoto to move into the quarterfinal round. Congrats Nico!
Wednesday August 4
10.34pm - T&T finish 6th in 38.63 seconds, and will not advance to the final.
10.30pm - The T&T 4x1 relay men are about to run in heat one. The team: Kion Benjamin, Eric Harrison, Akanni Hislop and Richard "Torpedo" Thompson.
9.31pm - Khalifa St Fort, Michelle-Lee Ahye, Kai Selvon and Kelly-Ann Baptiste, running in that order, combined for a 43.62 seconds clocking.
9.29pm - Trinidad and Tobago exited the Women's 4x100 metres relay after finishing eighth in the second of two qualifying heats at the Olympic Stadium.
8.59am - Richards finishes eighth in the 200 final in 20.39 seconds. Gold went to Andre De Grasse in a Canadian national record time of 19.62 seconds. Silver and bronze to the USA, Kenny Bednarek second in 19.68, and Noah Lyles third in 19.74.
8.55am - Welcome to Tokyo. I've made the trek from Izu to Tokyo, and I'm here now at the Olympic Stadium for Jereem "The Dream" Richards' date with destiny. Richards is about to run in the Men's 200m final.
5.49am - Nicholas Paul keeps moving on in the Tokyo 2020 Men's Sprint event. The Team TTO cyclist beat Malaysia's Mohammed Awang in the 1/16 Finals. Paul will be back in action tomorrow in the 1/8 Finals.
3.53am - Nicholas Paul dismisses Australia's Matthew Richardson. With about a lap to go, Paul got around Richardson, and the race was over. Paul progresses to the 1/16 Finals. Team TTO looking good here in Izu!
3.43am - Nicholas Paul has been drawn against Australia's Matthew Richardson in the opening round of the Sprint. Richardson came into the Flying 200 as a late replacement for his countryman Matthew Glaetzer, who could not compete because of medical reasons.
3.32am - There was a personal best too for Kwesi Browne. Riding first here in Izu, Browne set the marker with a 9.966 seconds effort. Browne finished 30th. The top 24 qualified for the Sprint.
3.28am - Nicholas Paul produced a sizzler, 9.316 seconds to qualify for the Men's Sprint fourth fastest. That clocking was a sea level personal best for Paul. Go Team TTO!
3.27am - The Flying 200 is over, and the fastest men on two wheels on planet earth have put on quite a show.
2.25am - Good morning T&T. We're Live in Izu for cycling. In a short while, Kwesi Browne and Nicholas Paul fly the T&T Flag in the Men's Flying 200 metres - the qualifying event for the sprint.
Tuesday August 3
10.28pm - The news is not good. Walcott threw 79.33 metres in round three, and is out of the Tokyo 2020 Men's Javelin event. Walcott had been hoping to bid for a third straight Olympic medal in the event. But it was not to be. Even champions have bad days. Keshorn, you trained hard during the toughest of times, made the long trek to Tokyo, and represented your country with pride. You'll bounce back from this setback.
10.15pm - Walcott improved in the second round to 79.13m - 15th spot overall. So, everything hinges on his round three throw if he's to qualify for the final. But Keshorn is a champion - Olympic gold in 2012 and bronze in 2016. He's more than capable of stepping up and producing a big one. Only time will tell.
10.01pm - Walcott opened his qualifying bid with a 76.13 metres throw. That puts him in 9th position in Group "B". When the Group "A" throwers are factored in, Walcott is 24th overall. Remember, the qualifying requirement for the final is 83.50m for automatic qualification or the 12 best performers. So, Walcott needs to improve to get himself in contention. Stand by to find out what Walcott does in round 2.
9.39pm - Welcome back to our Live updates from Tokyo, Japan. Coming up in a few minutes is 2012 Olympic Men's Javelin champion Keshorn Walcott in Qualifying Group "B". The automatic qualifying distance is 83.50 metres. Walcott will be trying to do the needful with his first throw. Let's see what happens. He's been showing some good form this season, including a big 89.12 metres effort.
9.07am - At 8.55 tomorrow morning (TT time), Trinidad and Tobago track star Jereem "The Dream" Richards will face the starter in the Olympic Games Men's 200 metres final. Richards has been drawn in lane two. The rest of the field: American Noah Lyles (lane 3), Canadian Aaron Brown (4), American Erriyon Knighton (5), Canadian Andre de Grasse (6), American Kenny Bednarek (7), Liberian Joseph Fahnbulleh (8), and Jamaican Rasheed Dwyer (9).
8.10am -Richards is into the Men's 200 metres final after finishing third in the third semifinal heat in 20.10 seconds. Richards qualified on time, along with American Noah Lyles, who was third in the second semi in 19.99.
7.55am - Welcome back to the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan. Coming up is Jereem Richards in the third Men's 200m semifinal. A top-two finish would earn Richards an automatic championship race lane.
Monday August 2
11.56pm - I'm signing off the "Live" now, and will rejoin during the second session here at the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Japan.
The first session signed off with perhaps one of the greatest athletics performances of all time. Norway's Karsten Warholm smashed his own Men's 400m Hurdles world record, stopping the clock at 45.94 seconds to strike gold! American Rai Benjamin pushed Warholm to the amazing time with an incredible run of his own, the son of former West Indies cricketer Winston Benjamin claiming silver in 46.17--the second fastest time in history. Brazil's Alison dos Santos got bronze in 46.72--a new South American record. What a race!
Bye for now.
11.44pm - Richards will face the starter at 8.06am in the third and final semifinal semifinal heat. Richards will run in lane five. The field also includes American Kenny Bednarek, Canadian Andre De Grasse and Turkey's Ramil Guliyev. Just two men will earn automatic qualification for the final, so expect some fireworks!
11.21pm - Next up for T&T is Richards, who will compete in the Men's 200m semis tomorrow morning (TT time). The first of three semifinal heats will take place at 7.50am.
11.17pm - The Women's Long Jump final is over. Gittens finished 10th with her 6.60m leap. Gold went to Germany's Malaika Mihambo, who produced the winning jump - 7.00m - in the sixth and final round. American Brittney Reese claimed silver at 6.97m, the same distance achieved by Nigerian bronze medallist Ese Brume.
10.54pm - Greaux is officially eliminated from the Men's 200m. He was holding on to the third and final "fastest loser" semifinal spot after five of the seven heats. In heat six, however, all six sprinters were faster than Greaux, ending his hopes of competing in the penultimate round of the event.
10.28pm - Tyra Gittens will not be among the top eight in the Women's Long Jump. She jumped 6.53m in round three and stayed in eighth spot. But Australia's Brooke Stratton then disturbed the sand at 6.83m, forcing Gittens down the standings, into ninth.
10.23pm - Kyle Greaux finished fourth in the third Men's 200m first round heat in 20.77 seconds, and must wait to know his fate. He is hoping to grab one of the three "fastest loser" semifinal berths.
10.22pm - After two rounds, Gittens is eighth with her 6.60m leap. The top eight after three rounds will get three more jumps and challenge for the three medals on offer.
10.14pm - Jereem "The Dream" Richards won his Men's 200m first round heat in 20.52 seconds to book a lane in the semifinal round.
10.07pm - Gittens improved to 6.60m in round two, moving up to fifth spot.
10.05pm - Gittens is eighth at the end of round one with her 6.30m jump. Nigeria's Esa Brume leads at 6.97.
9.52pm - Tyra Gittens opens her bid for honours with a 6.30m leap.
9.43pm TT time - Welcome back to our Live Updates from Tokyo 2020. In just a short while, Tyra Gittens will be on the runway for her first effort in the Women's Long Jump final.
Sunday August 1
Post 4 - The third T&T quartermiler on show in the Men's 400 metres semis, Dwight Hillaire finished seventh in the third and final heat, and did not advance. St Hillaire clocked 45.58 seconds.
Post 3 - Machel Cedenio bowed out in the semifinal round of the Men's 400m, the T&T quartermiler finishing sixth in the second semifinal in 45.86 seconds.
Post 2 - Lendore's clocking was not fast enough to earn him a championship race lane on time. The T&T quartermiler was ninth overall, just missing out on a berth in the eight-man final.
Post 1 - Deon Lendore finished fourth in the first Men's 400 metres semifinal heat, the T&T quartermiler clocking 44.93 seconds. He will have to wait to find out if he gets into the final on time.