The third T&T quartermiler on show in the Men's 400 metres semis, Dwight Hillaire finished seventh in the third and final heat, and did not advance. St Hillaire clocked 45.58 seconds.
Machel Cedenio bowed out in the semifinal round of the Men's 400m, the T&T quartermiler finishing sixth in the second semifinal in 45.86 seconds.
Lendore's clocking was not fast enough to earn him a championship race lane on time. The T&T quartermiler was ninth overall, just missing out on a berth in the eight-man final.
Deon Lendore finished fourth in the first Men's 400 metres semifinal heat, the T&T quartermiler clocking 44.93 seconds. He will have to wait to find out if he gets into the final on time.